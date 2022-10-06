Edit Tweet Option Expands to Twitter Blue Subscribers in the United States

Twitter today announced that Twitter Blue subscribers in the United States now have access to the edit tweet feature that has been in testing for the last month.



Earlier this week, Twitter provided an edit button to Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and promised a U.S. expansion, which has come quicker than expected.

The "Edit Tweet" button can be found alongside the the already available Delete Tweet, Pin to Profile, Change who can reply, and Add/remove from Lists options.

the Edit Tweet test is expanding and now rolling out to Twitter Blue members in the US go ahead, try it out! https://t.co/828Q3PIQL5 — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 6, 2022

Tweets can be edited for up to 30 minutes after being sent, and tweets that have been changed are denoted with an "Edited" tag. Twitter provides a history of tweet edits, so the original tweet can continue to be viewed.

Twitter Blue is priced at $2.99 per month in the U.S. and it provides access to ad-free articles, various customization options, a bookmarks folder, an undo tweet option, early access to new Twitter features, and more.