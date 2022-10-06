iPhone 14 Plus Orders Now Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

It's already Friday, October 7 in New Zealand and Australia, which means its iPhone 14 Plus launch day. Customers in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences, and the new ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is no exception.



The ‌iPhone 14‌, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max already launched on September 16, but the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus was delayed. Prior to the debut of the ‌iPhone 14‌ models, there were rumors of manufacturing issues that would cause delayed production for the 6.7-inch device, and that turned out to be true.

Measuring in at 6.7 inches like the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus replaces the prior-generation 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini in the lineup. The iPhone mini devices were not selling well, leading Apple to opt to discontinue the smaller size.

Australians and New Zealanders who preordered an ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will be receiving their deliveries and will soon share images and first impressions on social media networks, Reddit, and the MacRumors forums. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is not expected to be as popular as the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models, as Apple added a range of appealing features to the Pro devices that are not available in the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models.

Because New Zealand has no Apple Stores, customers in Australia will be the first to be able to pick up an ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus. Stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect from other stores worldwide, but we do not anticipate huge demand for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America. With this launch, ‌iPhone‌ season is coming to an end, and we will now turn our attention toward late 2022 product debuts. We are expecting new iPad Pro models, refreshes of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, and a new low-cost iPad.

Did you get a new ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus today? Share your images and first impressions in the comments below.