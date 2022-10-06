iPhone 14 Plus Orders Now Arriving to Customers in Australia and New Zealand

by

It's already Friday, October 7 in New Zealand and Australia, which means its iPhone 14 Plus launch day. Customers in Australia and New Zealand are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences, and the new ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is no exception.

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand feature
The ‌iPhone 14‌, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max already launched on September 16, but the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus was delayed. Prior to the debut of the ‌iPhone 14‌ models, there were rumors of manufacturing issues that would cause delayed production for the 6.7-inch device, and that turned out to be true.

Measuring in at 6.7 inches like the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus replaces the prior-generation 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini in the lineup. The iPhone mini devices were not selling well, leading Apple to opt to discontinue the smaller size.

Australians and New Zealanders who preordered an ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will be receiving their deliveries and will soon share images and first impressions on social media networks, Reddit, and the MacRumors forums. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is not expected to be as popular as the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models, as Apple added a range of appealing features to the Pro devices that are not available in the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models.

Because New Zealand has no Apple Stores, customers in Australia will be the first to be able to pick up an ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus. Stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we can expect from other stores worldwide, but we do not anticipate huge demand for the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and finally, North America. With this launch, ‌iPhone‌ season is coming to an end, and we will now turn our attention toward late 2022 product debuts. We are expecting new iPad Pro models, refreshes of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, and a new low-cost iPad.

Did you get a new ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus today? Share your images and first impressions in the comments below.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
19 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
@Boardiesboi Are you going to the Apple store to pick one up today? Not going to lie the Product Red iPhone 14 Plus looks stunningly gorgeous! It is so bright. ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
16 minutes ago at 03:59 pm

Don’t get this phone at all, better to go for 13 pro max or new 14 pro max for not much more
Considering the 13 Pro Max has been discontinued, that might be very difficult in many areas.

13 Pro Max on sale is a good deal, but it's already sold out unlocked around here.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naildown Avatar
Naildown
19 minutes ago at 03:56 pm
Update: all 3 customers who ordered order the 14 Plus have now received them.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
19 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
Don’t get this phone at all, better to go for 13 pro max or new 14 pro max for not much more
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JetBlack7 Avatar
JetBlack7
13 minutes ago at 04:03 pm
Already played with a unit and I really liked it. I think it's a good option for someone who wants to upgrade, but doesn't want to spend a kidney on a Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kp98077 Avatar
kp98077
13 minutes ago at 04:03 pm

@Boardiesboi Are you going to the Apple store to pick one up today? Not going to lie the Product Red iPhone 14 Plus looks stunningly gorgeous! It is so bright. ?
Yes! Does look good in the red! Could be a good second phone ….
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

