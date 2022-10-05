Google's Answer to the Apple Watch Leaks in a Closer Look Ahead of Official Reveal

New images of Google's upcoming "Pixel Watch" have been leaked online ahead of when the company is expected to provide more information on its first in-house smartwatch during an event on Thursday, October 6.
Google initially offered a preview of the Pixel Watch during its Google I/O conference over the summer. The Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch directly from Google and an answer to the Apple Watch, which has dominated the smartwatch market. The Pixel Watch is powered by Wear OS and, as expected, includes health and fitness functionality and integration with Android devices and even the iPhone.
The Pixel Watch design has already been leaked beyond what Google shared over the summer, but new images leaked on Twitter alleging to be marketing material offer a closer look at the Pixel Watch UI and some of its features. The images reveal that the Pixel Watch will charge similarly to the Apple Watch with a round charger on the back.
Unlike the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch offers a circular design and display with a bezel around the edges. An image part of the leak on Twitter reveals just how large the bezels appear, making the actual area of usable display smaller than what it may seem to be. Like the Apple Watch, the images depict the Pixel Watch making phone calls, tracking heart rate and steps, displaying custom watch faces with complications from apps, and more.
The exact pricing of the Pixel Watch remains unknown, but some rumors indicate it may cost $349 for the Wi-Fi-only version and $399 for added cellular functionality. If those prices are accurate, the Pixel Watch would directly compete with the Apple Watch Series 8, which starts at $399.
The European Parliament today voted overwhelmingly in favor of enforcing USB-C as a common charging port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone and AirPods, by the end of 2024.
The proposal, known as a directive, forces all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell their products in Europe to ensure that a wide range of devices feature a USB-C port. This...
iOS 16 was released to the public three weeks ago with a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit iMessages, improvements to Focus modes, and much more. And in the coming months, iPhone and iPad users have even more new features to look forward to.
We've rounded up 10 new features coming to the iPhone and iPad later this year, according to Apple. Many of the features are part of iOS...
Apple is developing new iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models, and at least some of these products will be released in October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, Gurman continues to believe that Apple is unlikely to hold an event this month.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said "the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022 in...
iOS 16.0.2 was released last month with several bug fixes for iPhone 14 issues, excessive copy and paste permission prompts, and more. Now, evidence suggests that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.0.3 with additional bug fixes.
Evidence of an upcoming iOS 16.0.3 software update has shown up in MacRumors analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator in the past.
There are several...
As of October 1, Apple SIM is no longer available for activating new cellular data plans on supported iPad models, according to an Apple support document.
Introduced in 2014, the Apple SIM was designed to allow iPad users to activate cellular data plans from multiple carriers around the world. Initially, the Apple SIM was a physical nano-SIM card, but it was embedded inside later iPad Pro...
Apple on September 23 officially launched the second-generation version of the AirPods Pro, introducing updated Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, improved sound, and more. Right around the same time, Bose introduced new QuietComfort II earbuds with many similar features, so we thought we'd compare the two to see which has the edge.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
YouTube may make watching videos in 4K quality on the platform exclusive to only YouTube Premium subscribers, according to screenshots posted by users on Twitter and Reddit.
On Reddit (1,2) and Twitter, some users have started to recently notice that on iOS, and presumably across other platforms also, YouTube is now saying that in order to watch videos in 4K, the user must be a paying...
In a new interview, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, and Apple's vice president of human interface design, Alan Dye, sat down to discuss the thinking behind the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island and how it was developed.
During the interview with the Japanese magazine Axis, Federighi, who oversees the development of iOS, said Dynamic Island represents the...
