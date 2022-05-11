Google I/O Highlights for Apple Users: Sneak Peek at Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, More
Google today kicked off its annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where it unveiled a wide range of new Pixel devices that are launching this summer and beyond. Ahead, we've summarized five highlights from the keynote to give Apple users a quick overview of the announcements.
Key takeaways from the Google I/O keynote:
- Google provided a sneak peek at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro coming this fall. The smartphones will feature a slight redesign with the camera bar gaining an aluminum finish, and both devices will be powered by Google's next-generation Tensor chip. The standard Pixel 7 will have a dual camera setup, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have a triple camera array. The devices will ship with Android 13.
- Google also previewed the Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch that it fully built. Launching this fall, the Pixel Watch will feature a circular, domed design with a tactile crown, a side button, and customizable bands. The watch will be powered by an "improved" Wear OS interface with "more fluid" navigation, smart notifications, built-in Fitbit functionality for fitness tracking, Apple Pay-like tap-to-pay functionality, and more. Pixel Watch will require a smartphone running Android 8.0 or later, making it incompatible with the iPhone.
- Google unveiled the Pixel 6a, a new mid-range smartphone priced from $449, which places it between the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11. Pixel 6a has the same Google Tensor chip and a similar design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
- Pixel Buds Pro are Google's new premium wireless earbuds with similar features as AirPods Pro, including active noise cancellation, a Transparency mode that lets ambient noise in, hands-free "Hey Google" voice control, automatic switching between previously paired Bluetooth devices, integration with Google's Find My Device app, and spatial audio support starting later this year. Pricing is set at $199, compared to AirPods Pro at $249.
- Android tablets have continuously failed to gain popularity compared to iPads, but Google is planning to reenter the tablet market once again with the Pixel Tablet, coming in 2023. The tablet will be powered by a Tensor chip.
A replay of the Google I/O keynote is available on YouTube.
Popular Stories
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer.
Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter:
Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who still partners with Apple on products, has revealed his 12 must-have design tools for making, marking, measuring, and carrying with him every day.
The list appears in a special issue of Financial Times' "How to Spend It" magazine (paywalled), of which Ive is guest editor, and the designer uses the opportunity to put the focus on his obsession with...
Apple CarPlay is now available for Tesla vehicles – but only for owners willing to resort to a workaround that uses a connected Raspberry Pi.
In the face of Tesla's apparent indifference to repeated calls to bring CarPlay to its automobiles, Polish developer Michał Gapiński demoed his success in bringing Apple's in-car system to his Tesla Model 3 earlier this year. As noted by Tesla North, ...
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January.
Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, so we don't...
Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the iPod touch because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup. The iPod touch is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May...
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell.
Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value....
Top Rated Comments
I also think the Pixel Watch looks nice.
It looks interesting to me, but I also would like to see how it stacks up against the Apple watch. Naturally I know the Apple watch will be more refined as this will be Google first attempt at a watch.
But still I'm curious to see how close they can get?