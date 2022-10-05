Video: 10 Days With the AirPods Pro 2
When Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro in late September, we did an initial impressions and hands-on video, but we thought we'd check in again with a more in-depth review after spending some time with the new earbuds.
MacRumors
video editor Dan Barbera has spent 10 days using the AirPods Pro 2, and there are definite improvements over the first-generation version. Active Noise Cancellation is notably better at eliminating outside noise, and there's a clear difference in sound quality.
The on-device controls are nice to have for adjusting volume, and while Transparency works well, it's hard to tell the difference between the old Transparency mode and the new Adaptive Transparency that's supposed to quiet down loud noises like sirens.
Battery life is solid, and the built-in speaker that plays sounds for charging and Find My is beneficial, plus it's handy to be able to use the Apple Watch charger to charge up the AirPods. The lanyard loop is just okay and not super useful, especially without Apple-designed lanyards, and unfortunately, there's still no option for customizing EQ.
All in all, if you've been waiting to pick up the AirPods Pro, now is the time to do so, and if you have the original AirPods Pro and have been having issues with battery life or any other aspect, the AirPods Pro 2 are worth the cost. Dan's full thoughts are in the video up above, so check that out and then let us know what you think of the AirPods Pro 2 in the comments below.
