Hands-On With the New AirPods Pro 2

by

After a three-year wait, the second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds are finally here, arriving in the hands of customers as of today. We picked up a the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and thought we'd check them out to give MacRumors readers an overview of all the new features.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Design wise, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ look almost identical to the original ‌AirPods Pro‌, but there are some changes with the charging case that you'll notice. It's got a little hole for a lanyard, but note that Apple isn't selling its own lanyard - you'll need a third party solution from a company like Incase.

airpods pro 2 comp cases
The MagSafe Charging Case also has speakers at the bottom to play a sound when lost, and it integrates with the Find My app so you can find the case AND the AirPods individually. There's a U1 chip for Precision Finding too, in case it's lost close by and you need to track it down.

airpods pro 2 precision finding
You can charge the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with Lightning or with ‌MagSafe‌ chargers, and as a bonus, Apple even added support for the Apple Watch charger. So you can basically charge with whatever you've got lying around.

Apple redesigned the internals of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ and there's a new H2 chip and all new audio components. Fit is about the same and still just as comfortable, but you now have XS tips to choose from in addition to S, M, and L.

With the H2 chip, Apple says the ‌AirPods Pro‌ can cancel up to twice as much noise. It's not super noticeable right off the bat, but get into some noisy environments with heavy traffic, construction, or the hum of an airplane, and you'll hear an improvement.

airpods pro 2 counter
Adaptive Transparency builds on the original Transparency Mode and is also enabled by the H2 chip. It cuts down on loud noises like sirens or power tools while leaving everything else around audible, and it works well. Apple has always had the edge on Transparency Mode compared to other earbud manufacturers, and that's still true.

Apple added a new driver and amplifier to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ for richer bass and clear sound even at high volume levels. We didn't notice a huge difference between the original ‌AirPods Pro‌ and the new model, but the sound is warmer, and there's definitely improved range at the low-end with more bass.

You can still use all the same button presses you used with the prior ‌AirPods Pro‌ for swapping songs, but Apple also added a touch control for adjusting volume without having to access your device, which is a useful addition.

airpods pro 2 comp open
Battery life is also improved with up to six hours of listening time and 30 hours total with the case. We haven't had time to do a lot of testing with battery life, but that's what Apple's estimates put it at thanks to the H2 chip.

So are these worth the upgrade? The answer is yes if your 2019 model is starting to show signs of issues with battery life or if you want to get access to improved ANC. ‌AirPods Pro‌ continue to be some of the best earbuds on the market and are worth picking up.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Video Review: Four Days With the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Wednesday September 21, 2022 7:49 am PDT by
Apple on Friday released the new iPhone 14 models, and MacRumors videographer Dan picked one up on launch day. He's been using the iPhone 14 Pro Max non-stop since it came out, and over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, has shared his initial thoughts on the day-to-day experience with the latest iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Dan's mini review highlights...
Read Full Article133 comments
iOS 16

Everything New With iOS 16.1 Beta 2: Lock Screen Charging Indicator, Copy Paste Alert Fix, Battery Status Updates and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 12:17 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.1, introducing some notable changes to charging indicators on the iPhone and also fixing a few bugs. We've rounded up all of the changes in the second beta below. Battery Status Bar Visual Charge Indicator Apple in iOS 16 added battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on Face ID iPhones, and in iOS 16.1 beta 2, improved the...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 16 Copy Paste Permission Prompt

Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

Monday September 19, 2022 6:55 pm PDT by
iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPad Pro Big Ol Logo

Five Features Rumored for the New iPad Pro Expected Next Month

Wednesday September 21, 2022 1:36 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models as soon as next month. The new iPads will be the first update to the iPad Pro series since April 2021 and will be an overall incremental upgrade that brings new capabilities and functionality to the highest-end iPad. According to reports, Apple is planning an event for October to announce the new iPad Pro models, a...
Read Full Article79 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

Some iOS 16 Users Complain About Slow Spotlight Search and Battery Drain

Wednesday September 21, 2022 4:25 am PDT by
It's been nine days since Apple released iOS 16 to the public, bringing major changes to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more. In the days following the release, some users have encountered several issues on their iPhones, ranging from slow system performance to battery drain. In the past few days, iPhone 14 Pro users have shared specific bugs related to Apple's latest high-end iPhones, ...
Read Full Article165 comments
realme dynamic island contest

Realme Crowdsourcing Ideas for Copying Apple's Dynamic Island

Tuesday September 20, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Chinese smartphone maker realme is asking its "loyal fans" for ideas on how to copy Apple's Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a challenge, realme says, "the UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more," precisely like Apple's Dynamic Island. The company finds this idea...
Read Full Article83 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Max SIM Card Plastic Spacer

iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Provides Closer Look at Unused SIM Tray Area on U.S. Model and More

Tuesday September 20, 2022 8:42 am PDT by
Repair website iFixit today shared an in-depth teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, providing a closer look at the device's internals. Notably, the teardown includes a photo of the plastic spacer that replaced the SIM card tray on the U.S. model. All four iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. no longer have a physical SIM card tray and rely entirely on digital eSIMs. The teardown confirms that...
Read Full Article210 comments
iphone 14 pro blue image

iPhone 14 Pro Customers Plagued With Issues Just Days After Release

Tuesday September 20, 2022 2:20 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max officially launched this past Friday, and since their release, users have faced several bugs and issues, ranging from poor battery life, AirDrop not working, camera shaking, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all shipped with the original version of iOS 16, but awaiting customers out of the box was iOS 16.0.1. The update specifically for ...
Read Full Article