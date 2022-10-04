iOS 16.1 Beta Adds More Pronounced Gray Border Around Dynamic Island When Using Black Wallpapers or in Dark Mode

by

With the latest iOS 16.1 beta, Apple has tweaked the design of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to make it more visible on a dark background. When using a darker wallpaper or with the darker interface of Dark Mode activated, there is a light gray border around the outside of the Dynamic Island when the screen is dimmed or when the Dynamic Island is in active use.

dynamic island outline 1
The border does not show up on lighter color wallpapers where the Dynamic Island's outline is already visible, and it disappears when the iPhone is unlocked or when the Dynamic Island is not being used. If you play music or use an app that displays content in the Dynamic Island, the border will show up again.

dynamic island outline 2
In iOS 16.0.2, there is a very faint border around the Dynamic Island, but the iOS 16.1 beta makes it much more apparent. It is not clear why Apple has made this change, and what it ultimately adds to the Dynamic Island interface. For those who used dark backgrounds to make the Dynamic Island blend better into the screen around it, the new outline is something of a distraction.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

nutmac Avatar
nutmac
29 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
That looks terrible. It should be an Accessibility feature, perhaps as part of Button Shapes setting.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DanRyb Avatar
DanRyb
24 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Yeah this bothers me. I purposely use a dark background so that it blends in.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
appleguy123 Avatar
appleguy123
31 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Makes me feel better about staying on the static peninsula.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SDJim Avatar
SDJim
29 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
This is the opposite of what I want, lol, what a bizarre step backwards.

Isn't their whole marketing for the "Dynamic Island" centered around it being partially invisible due to UI magic tricks?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
23 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
The people at Apple are probably also amazed at how some MR users here keep defending Apple no matter what they do so they're trying to see how far they can push just for the fun of it. Or, it's just that Apple designers are getting worse and more stupid.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
30 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
This seems like a very odd decision if intentional. I will just hope/assume this is a bug.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ipad pro m1 feature

Gurman: Apple Event This October Remains Unlikely, No Touch ID for iPhone 15

Sunday October 2, 2022 6:41 am PDT by
Apple is developing new iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models, and at least some of these products will be released in October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, Gurman continues to believe that Apple is unlikely to hold an event this month. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said "the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022 in...
Read Full Article186 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Responds to Video Testing Crash Detection Feature With Junkyard Vehicles

Friday September 30, 2022 9:11 am PDT by
The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern recently traveled to Michigan to test Apple's new crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Ultra. In response, Apple provided some additional information about how the feature works. Stern recruited Michael Barabe to crash his demolition derby car with a heavy-duty steel frame into two unoccupied vehicles parked in a junkyard — a 2003...
Read Full Article109 comments
Hero0005

Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 MacBook Air Hits New All-Time Low Price at $1,049, Plus Sales on AirPods Pro and More

Friday September 30, 2022 9:05 am PDT by
This week's best Apple deals focus on the AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and M2 MacBook Air, including numerous all-time low prices on these devices. You'll also find up to 50 percent off discounts on Anker and Eufy accessories on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us...
Read Full Article9 comments
Apple SIM Card

Apple SIM No Longer Available for Activating New Cellular Data Plans on iPads

Sunday October 2, 2022 8:04 am PDT by
As of October 1, Apple SIM is no longer available for activating new cellular data plans on supported iPad models, according to an Apple support document. Introduced in 2014, the Apple SIM was designed to allow iPad users to activate cellular data plans from multiple carriers around the world. Initially, the Apple SIM was a physical nano-SIM card, but it was embedded inside later iPad Pro...
Read Full Article61 comments
iphone 14 pro max vs 13 max 2

Camera Comparison: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max

Thursday September 29, 2022 7:44 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max introduce some major improvements in camera technology, adding a 48-megapixel lens and low-light improvements across all lenses with the new Photonic Engine. We've spent the last week working on an in-depth comparison that pits the new iPhone 14 Pro Max against the prior-generation iPhone 13 Pro Max to see just how much better the iPhone 14 Pro Max can be. Subscrib ...
Read Full Article138 comments
iOS 16 Wallpaper Spectrum Feature

Five Wallpaper Apps to Check Out for iOS 16's New Lock Screen Depth Effect

Thursday September 29, 2022 9:08 am PDT by
One of the biggest new features in iOS 16 is a completely redesigned iPhone Lock Screen. The new Lock Screen is entirely customizable, letting you change the colors and fonts, add widgets and new wallpapers, and more to make your iPhone uniquely yours. Of course, even before iOS 16, you could customize your Lock Screen with a wallpaper of your choice. iOS 16 takes the Lock Screen wallpaper...
Read Full Article64 comments
top stories 1oct2022

Top Stories: Stage Manager Expands to Older iPad Pro Models, No October Apple Event?

Saturday October 1, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
While we had been expecting a follow-up October Apple event focused on Mac and iPad announcements, it sounds like we might not be getting another event after all. Instead, the pending updates in those product segments could be considered minor enough that they may be announced via press releases. It wasn't all bad news, however, with Apple announcing that it will be expanding an on-device...
Read Full Article79 comments
iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.0.3 With More Bug Fixes Following iPhone 14 Launch

Monday October 3, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.0.2 was released last month with several bug fixes for iPhone 14 issues, excessive copy and paste permission prompts, and more. Now, evidence suggests that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.0.3 with additional bug fixes. Evidence of an upcoming iOS 16.0.3 software update has shown up in MacRumors analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator in the past. There are several...
Read Full Article101 comments
dynamic island alan dye

Apple Executives Talk About iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island in New Interview

Sunday October 2, 2022 10:48 am PDT by
In a new interview, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, and Apple's vice president of human interface design, Alan Dye, sat down to discuss the thinking behind the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island and how it was developed. During the interview with the Japanese magazine Axis, Federighi, who oversees the development of iOS, said Dynamic Island represents the...
Read Full Article183 comments