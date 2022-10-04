iOS 16.1 Beta Adds More Pronounced Gray Border Around Dynamic Island When Using Black Wallpapers or in Dark Mode

With the latest iOS 16.1 beta, Apple has tweaked the design of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to make it more visible on a dark background. When using a darker wallpaper or with the darker interface of Dark Mode activated, there is a light gray border around the outside of the Dynamic Island when the screen is dimmed or when the Dynamic Island is in active use.



The border does not show up on lighter color wallpapers where the Dynamic Island's outline is already visible, and it disappears when the iPhone is unlocked or when the Dynamic Island is not being used. If you play music or use an app that displays content in the Dynamic Island, the border will show up again.



In iOS 16.0.2, there is a very faint border around the Dynamic Island, but the iOS 16.1 beta makes it much more apparent. It is not clear why Apple has made this change, and what it ultimately adds to the Dynamic Island interface. For those who used dark backgrounds to make the Dynamic Island blend better into the screen around it, the new outline is something of a distraction.