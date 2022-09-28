Apple to Announce Q4 2022 Earnings on October 27

Apple today updated its investor relations page to announce that it will share earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter (third calendar quarter) of 2022 on Thursday, October 27.



The fourth quarter earnings call will provide insight into sales of the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models, as well as the new Apple Watches. Apple's iPhones went on sale a week earlier this year and will have a more significant impact on the company's fourth quarter earnings results than the iPhone 13 in Q4 2021.

Apple declined to issue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, as it has done for the last two years. In the year-ago quarter, Apple posted revenue of $83.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $20.6 billion.

The quarterly earnings statement will be released at 1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern, with a conference call to discuss the report taking place at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern. MacRumors will provide coverage of both the earnings release and conference call on October 27.