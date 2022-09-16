Forgot to Pre-Order an iPhone 14 Pro? Apple Store Pickup Available Today at Select Locations

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are beginning to arrive to customers around the world after pre-orders began on Friday, September 9. For customers who forgot to pre-order one of the Pro models or simply decided to wait, most configurations are now estimated for delivery in October, but the good news is that same-day or next-day pickup is now an option at select Apple Store locations around the world.



Apple's online store in the United States, for example, shows a variety of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configurations available for pickup between today and Sunday, but availability varies by state. Some models are similarly available for Apple Store pickup today or tomorrow in countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom.

To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available Apple Store location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

iPhone 14 Pro models may also be available for walk-in customers at Apple Store locations with enough inventory, but your mileage may vary. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.