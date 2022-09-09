iPhone 14 Pro Delivery Estimates Begin Slipping Into October

Shortly after Apple started accepting pre-orders for all four iPhone 14 models, delivery estimates are beginning to slip into October on its online store in the U.S. and select other countries. Exact availability varies by configuration ordered.



Many customers who managed to work around issues with Apple's online store and place an order quickly are set for launch day delivery. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday, September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus launches on Friday, October 7.

For customers who have yet to order, however, many iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are now estimated for delivery in the first half of October from Apple. Availability of the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models has held up better.

It's a similar situation in Canada, where nearly every iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max configuration is estimated for October delivery as of writing.

Customers who really want one of the new iPhone 14 models on launch day might still have luck with arranging in-store pickup at their local Apple Store during the checkout process on Apple's website, but availability varies. It is also common for some Apple Stores to have limited stock of the new iPhones for walk-in customers on launch day.

While the standard iPhone 14 models have very few changes this year, including an A15 Bionic chip with an extra GPU core and new car crash detection and satellite texting features for emergencies, the Pro models feature an always-on display with an all-new pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout, a 48-megapixel rear camera lens, and more.

Pricing continues to start at $799 for the iPhone 14 and at $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro.