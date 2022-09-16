iOS 16.1 Beta Makes Dynamic Island Easier to Access With Reachability Support

The first beta of iOS 16.1 seeded to developers and public testers earlier this week enables Reachability support for the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, making the new pill-shaped area easier to access with one hand.



Twitter account Tech-Up shared a first look at how Dynamic Island works with Reachability on the iOS 16.1 beta, as spotted by 9to5Mac.

Reachability is an optional feature that lowers the top half of the screen so it's within easy reach of your fingers. The feature can be enabled in the Settings app under Accessibility → Touch → Reachability. To use the feature, simply swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen. To return to a regular view, tap the upper half of the screen.

On earlier versions of iOS 16, the Dynamic Island does not work with Reachability and remains at the top of the screen while other content is lowered.

Haven’t seen any mentions on how the Dynamic Island works with Reachability, and I guess it’s because it just doesn’t, at all. pic.twitter.com/osGZlYqWzY — Mike Apurin (@auramagi) September 16, 2022