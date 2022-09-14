iPhone 14 Pro Moves Annoying Low Battery Alerts to the Dynamic Island

Marques Brownlee's review of the iPhone 14 Pro today provides a helpful overview of everything that the Dynamic Island can do so far.

Low Battery alert in Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro via MKBHD

There are currently around 30 things that the Dynamic Island can show, including system alerts for incoming phone calls, AirPods and other accessories being connected, Face ID authentication, Apple Pay, AirDrop, AirPlay, car keys in the Wallet app, unlocking the iPhone with an Apple Watch, charging and low battery indicators, ring/silent mode, various NFC interactions, Focus mode changes, Shortcuts, Airplane Mode, SIM card alerts, and Find My.

Notably, iPhone 14 Pro models no longer display an annoying low battery alert in the middle of the screen when the device drops to 20% battery life remaining, with or without a charger connected, as The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern confirmed to us. Instead, the low battery alert appears in the Dynamic Island and requires no action from the user.

Dynamic Island also allows users to interact with live activities, such as an ongoing phone call, a SharePlay session, music playback, a timer, turn-by-turn directions in Apple Maps, voice memos, screen recordings, and Personal Hotspot connections. Music playback is supported for Apple Music and for third-party apps using the Now Playing API, including Spotify. Dynamic Island indicates when the camera/microphone are being used too.

Stern provided a closer look at the Dynamic Island in her iPhone 14 Pro review video, which was shot on an actual island in the New York City area.

Exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models, the Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped area that replaces the notch found on previous models. Aided by software, the Dynamic Island morphs into different shapes and sizes for system alerts and other tasks. The feature will also work with Live Activities in third-party apps starting later this year.