Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air on Sale for All-Time Low Price of $1,099 ($100 Off)
Amazon and B&H Photo today have Apple's new M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. At both retailers you can get this sale in the Silver and Midnight colors.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At $100 off, this is a match of the all-time low price on the 256GB M2 MacBook Air. On Amazon, shipping estimates provide a window between September 17 and 20 for most places in the United States. B&H Photo provides free expedited shipping and estimates a September 19 delivery date.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
