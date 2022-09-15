Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 16.1 With Clean Energy Charging, Live Activities and More

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming iOS 16.1 update to public beta testers, opening up the beta testing process to the general public. Today's beta comes one day after Apple provided the beta to developers.

iOS 16
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the ‌iOS 16.1‌ beta over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website.

Apple says that iOS 16.1 will introduce Live Activities, an interactive notification feature designed to let you keep an eye on things happening in real time. Live Activities will be available on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, but you won't see them in the beta because developers are still working on implementing support.

The update includes a Clean Energy Charging feature in the United States that causes the iPhone to selectively charge at times when lower carbon emission electricity is available, plus it lays the groundwork for Matter, a smart home standard that Apple plans to begin supporting this fall.

Other new features include a deletable Wallet app, changes to the Lock Screen customizing interface, and more, with details available in our iOS 16.1 feature guide. Apple has also seeded a new public beta of iPadOS 16.1.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
12 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Clean energy charging lol. It’s a phone not a mega yacht.

Imagine ‘caring’ about your carbon footprint for an iPhone while upgrading every single year and ignoring the carbon footprint in that device being produced and sent to you

Classic - bring on the downvotes!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
souko Avatar
souko
5 minutes ago at 01:25 pm

Clean energy charging lol. It’s a phone not a mega yacht.

Imagine ‘caring’ about your carbon footprint for an iPhone while upgrading every single year and ignoring the carbon footprint in that device being produced and sent to you

Classic - bring on the downvotes!
That millions of iPhones with active clean energy charging will do difference.

And you can sell your old iPhone to offset carbon emisdions of upgrading every year. So this feature does make sense.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article676 comments
ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Read Full Article130 comments
ios 16 lockscreens

iOS 16 Now Available: Six New Features Worth Checking Out

Sunday September 11, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
Apple released iOS 16 on Monday, September 12 as a free software update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages. To install iOS 16, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to iOS 16, check out our list of six ...
Read Full Article157 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article142 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 Battery Capacities For All Four Models Revealed Ahead of Launch

Sunday September 11, 2022 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max....
Read Full Article117 comments