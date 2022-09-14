iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display: No Customization Features, Battery Life Saving Techniques, and More

Reviews for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max have been published, offering a more detailed look at Apple's new high-end phones and all they have to offer, including an always-on display.

iphone 14 pro always on display
One detail confirmed today by the reviews is that the always-on display features no customization features, as it only displays a tinted version of a user's iOS 16 Lock Screen wallpaper, widgets, and Live Activities, if any are actively running. Users can't customize the always-on display, such as what information it chooses or whether it shows a darkened wallpaper or a black background.

iphone 14 pro always on toggle
Users can, however, disable the always-on display entirely from within the Display and Brightness section of Settings. Reviewers noted that it's too early to tell whether or not the always-on display has a material impact on battery life, so we'll have to wait a few weeks before we know its effect.

The new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature more power-efficient OLED displays with a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz. This is just one of several power-saving features that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ has for the always-on display. Today we learned from Engadget that in order to limit the impact of the always-on display on battery life, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ prerenders individual frames for elements that predictably change, such as the time, and feeds them to the always-on display when appropriate.

As reported earlier this week, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ intelligently detects if a user who's wearing an Apple Watch paired with the iPhone leaves the room, and when they do, it will disable the always-on display.

By disabling the always-on display when a user leaves the room, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ saves battery life and helps safeguard privacy as the display doesn't show a user's wallpaper and widgets when they're not present.

Saturn1217 Avatar
Saturn1217
16 minutes ago at 08:15 am
The very first review I watched (MKBHD) says he turned off always on display specifically because he noticed an impact on battery life. So I don't think it is "too early to tell".

This is not the right way to do always on display. It is too bright and includes too much.

I would love a very dim view of clock + widgets + some kind of notification indicator on a BLACK BACKGROUND.

Android has done this right forever. There is no excuse for Apple to be messing this up when it took so long to come to the iPhone in the first place.
mathiasdk1 Avatar
mathiasdk1
13 minutes ago at 08:18 am
I have never understood the benefits of an Always-On display.

In a time where we use technology more than ever, it's a relief to turn off the screen from time to time.

And if someone/something is trying to reach me, the visual contrast and/or vibration/sounds will be plenty to grab my attention.
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
17 minutes ago at 08:14 am
The always on / off + Apple Watch action is the new:

"Does the light stay on in the refrigerator when I close the door?"
np08 Avatar
np08
18 minutes ago at 08:13 am
It would be cool to link this with a focus?
Runs For Fun Avatar
Runs For Fun
2 minutes ago at 08:28 am

The very first review I watched (MKBHD) says he turned off always on display specifically because he noticed an impact on battery life. So I don't think it is "too early to tell".

This is not the right way to do always on display. It is too bright and includes too much.

I would love a very dim view of clock + widgets + some kind of notification indicator on a BLACK BACKGROUND.

Android has done this right forever. There is no excuse for Apple to be messing this up when it took so long to come to the iPhone in the first place.
Yep, I'm surprised they decided to keep the entire display on. I was expecting it to just show the time and widgets on a black background. This seems like it's definitely going to impact battery life.
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
1 minute ago at 08:29 am

The very first review I watched (MKBHD) says he turned off always on display specifically because he noticed an impact on battery life. So I don't think it is "too early to tell".

This is not the right way to do always on display. It is too bright and includes too much.

I would love a very dim view of clock + widgets + some kind of notification indicator on a BLACK BACKGROUND.

Android has done this right forever. There is no excuse for Apple to be messing this up when it took so long to come to the iPhone in the first place.
But Sara Dietschy says that she left it on for 12 hours untouched and the battery remains at 100%. Then again for another 12 hours and with a bunch of notifications coming in during the day hours and it went to 95%.

So it's not too early to tell. We can possibly conclude that it does not negatively affect battery life. MKBHD probably used the phone as usual so he could not isolate how AOD affected the battery life.
