iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display: No Customization Features, Battery Life Saving Techniques, and More

Reviews for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max have been published, offering a more detailed look at Apple's new high-end phones and all they have to offer, including an always-on display.



One detail confirmed today by the reviews is that the always-on display features no customization features, as it only displays a tinted version of a user's iOS 16 Lock Screen wallpaper, widgets, and Live Activities, if any are actively running. Users can't customize the always-on display, such as what information it chooses or whether it shows a darkened wallpaper or a black background.



Users can, however, disable the always-on display entirely from within the Display and Brightness section of Settings. Reviewers noted that it's too early to tell whether or not the always-on display has a material impact on battery life, so we'll have to wait a few weeks before we know its effect.

The new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature more power-efficient OLED displays with a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz. This is just one of several power-saving features that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ has for the always-on display. Today we learned from Engadget that in order to limit the impact of the always-on display on battery life, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ prerenders individual frames for elements that predictably change, such as the time, and feeds them to the always-on display when appropriate.

As reported earlier this week, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ intelligently detects if a user who's wearing an Apple Watch paired with the iPhone leaves the room, and when they do, it will disable the always-on display.

By disabling the always-on display when a user leaves the room, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ saves battery life and helps safeguard privacy as the display doesn't show a user's wallpaper and widgets when they're not present.