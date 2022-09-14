iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display Works With Apple Maps, Phone, Voice Memos, and Apple TV Remote

by

iPhone 14 Pro reviews published earlier today have revealed some additional information about the device's optional always-on display mode.

iPhone 14 Pro Always On Display Apple Maps

Always-on Apple Maps via Brian Tong

In addition to the Lock Screen, the always-on display works with the Apple Maps, Phone, and Voice Memos apps, according to Brian Tong's review. In the Maps app, the map is hidden and only the directions, arrival time, and distance remaining are shown. In the Phone and Voice Memos apps, various parts of the interface are dimmed.

Tong demonstrated this functionality in his video below, starting at the 4:40 mark.


As noted by CNBC's Sofia Pitt, the always-on display also works with the virtual Apple TV Remote feature in Control Center, allowing it to be used in dimmed fashion without unlocking the iPhone. The remote feature works with all Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models, the third-generation Apple TV, and AirPlay 2-enabled smart TVs.

iPhone Always On Display Apple TV Remote

Always-on Apple TV Remote in Control Center via CNBC's Sofia Pitt

Some early reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro noted the always-on display has an impact on battery life, but it's not likely to be excessive given that the display ramps down to a low-power state with a 1Hz refresh rate when in always-on display mode. Nevertheless, the feature can be toggled off in the Settings app under Display & Brightness.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch this Friday, with other new features including the Dynamic Island replacement for the notch, an upgraded rear camera system with a 48-megapixel primary lens, new Deep Purple and Space Black color options, and more.

(Thanks, Ian Zelbo!)

Top Rated Comments

macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
42 minutes ago at 02:49 pm
Inject the "Always-on Apple TV Remote in Control Center" into my veins....
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rob198612 Avatar
Rob198612
38 minutes ago at 02:53 pm
Apple TV remote AOD is pretty cool!! Love that
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chrjy Avatar
Chrjy
35 minutes ago at 02:55 pm
Personally, it's worth it alone just for the Always-on Apple TV remote. I cannot count the amount of times I wish this had been a thing previously. Pretty much use the TV Remote option every night with my 12 Pro so this will be awesome..
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MisterSavage Avatar
MisterSavage
18 minutes ago at 03:13 pm

Personally, it's worth it alone just for the Always-on Apple TV remote. I cannot count the amount of times I wish this had been a thing previously. Pretty much use the TV Remote option every night with my 12 Pro so this will be awesome..
I'm really looking forward to the AOD and this is a use case I didn't even think of. Nice!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
synergize Avatar
synergize
33 minutes ago at 02:57 pm
"Always on" was available two years ago via the iPhone 12 Pro. Just run Spotify via CarPlay, and the iPhone screen stays on when you select a song from Spotify on the iPhone rather than CarPlay.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
32 minutes ago at 02:59 pm

What I am waiting to hear is what happens at night? Is it disabled by the Sleep Focus? It can't be tied to ambient lighting or that TV remote wouldn't work much of the time when the user is in "Theater Mode"
Yes, Focuses can turn off the display, as does placing it face down on a table, in a pocket, etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
