Deals: Get the 10.2-Inch iPad for Record Low Price of $279.99 on Amazon ($49 Off)

Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad has returned to its all-time low price of $279.99 on Amazon, down from $329.00. Silver and Space Gray color options are both on sale at this price, and the fastest delivery options are estimated for an arrival of this Friday, September 16.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale beats the previous record low price by around $20. Besides the 64GB Wi-Fi model, you can also save with a few second-best prices on both cellular versions of the 10.2-inch iPad (up to $50 off).

