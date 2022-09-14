Deals: Get the 10.2-Inch iPad for Record Low Price of $279.99 on Amazon ($49 Off)
Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad has returned to its all-time low price of $279.99 on Amazon, down from $329.00. Silver and Space Gray color options are both on sale at this price, and the fastest delivery options are estimated for an arrival of this Friday, September 16.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale beats the previous record low price by around $20. Besides the 64GB Wi-Fi model, you can also save with a few second-best prices on both cellular versions of the 10.2-inch iPad (up to $50 off).
For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.
