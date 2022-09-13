Apple Watch Ultra Features 76% Larger Battery Than Series 8

by

The Apple Watch Ultra features a 76% larger battery compared to the 45mm Series 8, according to newly uncovered specifications in a Chinese certification database.

apple watch ultra 2
The certification, spotted by MySmartPrice, reveals that the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ features a 542mAh battery. The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 features a 308mAh battery, representing a 76% increase in battery size for the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ compared to the previous largest Apple Watch.

The documents also confirm that alongside the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ featuring the same CPU as the Series 6 and 7, the new Apple Watch also shares the same battery size. The 41mm Series 8 features a battery capacity of 282mAh, while the Series 7 features a 284mAh battery. The minimal difference in battery size is unlikely to be noticeable. The 45mm Series 8 also shares the same battery size as the 45mm Series 7.

With the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, Apple promises the same all-day battery life as previous generation models. With the ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, Apple says that users can expect up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 60 hours with Low Power mode enabled, offering the longest battery life ever in an Apple Watch.

Low Power Mode, which is available on all Apple Watch models supported by watchOS 9, extends battery life by disabling features such as background app refresh, the always-on display, background blood oxygen measurements, and more.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Ultra
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

DMG35 Avatar
DMG35
22 minutes ago at 04:09 am
I’m really excited to get this in and try it. Its big and exactly what I was hoping for.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacWorld78 Avatar
MacWorld78
20 minutes ago at 04:11 am
"Apple Watch Series 8‌ featuring the same CPU as the Series 6 and 7" :rolleyes:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
18 minutes ago at 04:12 am
nice battery but 3years old SoC on it...sry but they should place a new SoC at least in this Ultra
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
8 minutes ago at 04:23 am
Can’t wait to try this out while sitting in the couch, flipping through the channels, and drinking a beer! Lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
17 minutes ago at 04:13 am

That explains the mystery of how they managed to get longer battery life, compared to the S8.
there was no mystery , since the moment we saw how bigger it is...most of us knew it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G46&Fbnth5 Avatar
G46&Fbnth5
7 minutes ago at 04:23 am

The Ultra didn't get any type of new SOC? Am I reading that right?
Technically Apple Watch doesn’t have a Soc, but a SiP (System in Package).
Series 6 to 8, SE 2 and Ultra all share the same CPU, which is one of the components of S6, S7 and S8 SiPs.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch ultra 2

Garmin Reacts to Apple Watch Ultra: 'We Measure Battery Life in Months. Not Hours.'

Friday September 9, 2022 9:20 am PDT by
Garmin has reacted to Apple's new rugged Apple Watch Ultra, saying in a tweet following the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event that it measures battery life in "months" and "not hours," promoting its latest Enduro 2 watch for athletes. While the Apple Watch Ultra has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch to date, with Apple promising up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 60 hours with...
Read Full Article714 comments
ios 16 lockscreens

iOS 16 Launches Tomorrow: Six New Features Worth Checking Out

Sunday September 11, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12, as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages. To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to...
Read Full Article152 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

Should You Skip iPhone 14? Five Major iPhone 15 Rumors to Be Aware Of

Friday September 9, 2022 1:37 pm PDT by
With pre-orders for the iPhone 14 lineup now open, many iPhone customers will be weighing up whether or not now is the time to upgrade their device. The iPhone 14 models offer some substantial upgrades with Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, camera improvements, and more, but some customers will now be casting their mind forward to next year, when it may be a more appropriate time ...
Read Full Article287 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article614 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

All the iOS 16 Features You Won't Get Until Later This Year

Sunday September 11, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
There are usually multiple features that Apple is not able to finish before the first official release of a major new version of iOS, and this year looks to be no different, with a total of nine iOS 16 features now confirmed to not be present in the first public version of the new OS. Last year, SharePlay, Digital IDs in the Wallet app, and Universal Control were among a large number of...
Read Full Article97 comments
iphone 14 lineup

iPhone 14 Battery Capacities For All Four Models Revealed Ahead of Launch

Sunday September 11, 2022 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database. Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max....
Read Full Article114 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Pro, M2 Macs, and More

Sunday September 11, 2022 1:20 pm PDT by
Following its September event focused on new iPhone and Apple Watch models, Apple often holds another event in October focused on new iPad and Mac models, and this year will likely be no exception. October is still three weeks away, but we already have a good idea of the products that would likely be announced at an event next month. For the October event, rumors suggest that Apple plans to...
Read Full Article162 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Rear Camera

4K ProRes Video Recording on iPhone 14 Pro Still Requires at Least 256GB Model

Saturday September 10, 2022 2:31 pm PDT by
As was the case with iPhone 13 Pro models released last year, 4K ProRes video recording on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max still requires a model with at least 256GB of storage, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices. ProRes video recording is limited to 1080p at 30 frames per second on iPhone 14 Pro models with a 128GB storage capacity. To record ProRes video in 4K at 30...
Read Full Article359 comments