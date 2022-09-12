Deals: Amazon Has Apple TV HD for $99 and 4K Models From $120 in Latest Sales
Apple TV 4K deals have continued to appear on Amazon all summer, and as we head closer to fall we're tracking a new discount on the Apple TV HD as well.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 32GB HD model, it's available for an all-time low price of $99.00, down from $149.00. This model includes the new Siri Remote but lacks 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, the A12 Bionic chip, and other internal features you can see in our comparison guide.
Still, if you or someone you're buying for doesn't care about 4K resolution and the other internal upgrades available on the Apple TV 4K, this is a solid discount on the entry-level Apple TV HD. It's in stock now and available for delivery by September 14 - 17.
Additionally, the 32GB Apple TV 4K is also available for $119.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. This sale has been the most consistent deal we've tracked on the Apple TV 4K, and overall it's a second-best price. It also comes with the new version of the Siri Remote.
For more storage, the 64GB Apple TV 4K is on sale for $139.99, down from $199.00. This one can be delivered as soon as this Wednesday as well, and is another second-best price.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
I myself am holding out for one.
Anything to replace the standard Samsung OS on my 4K TV.