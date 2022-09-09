iPhone 14 Pro Display Gets Two Times Brighter When Outdoors in Sunlight

Have you ever been outside and found yourself unable to use your iPhone because it's too dim in the glaring sun? For those upgrading to Apple's latest high-end models, the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are able to get significantly brighter when used outdoors in sunlight, thanks to more advanced displays.



The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature Super Retina XDR displays that Apple calls the "most advanced displays in any smartphone." The new displays have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits when used outdoors in sunlight, two times the peak brightness of previous models.

When viewing HDR photos, videos, and movies, the new displays can reach a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, higher than older iPhones. With 1,600 nits of brightness, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max now deliver the same level of brightness as the high-end $4,999 Pro Display XDR when watching HDR content, according to Apple.

Apple is able to deliver these higher brightnesses thanks to a more advanced OLED panel and a new Display Engine in the A16 Bionic chip that powers features like Dynamic Island, always-on, and the 120Hz variable refresh rate.

There are also smaller changes in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max displays compared to their respective predecessors. For example, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has a 2,796 by 1,290 resolution compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 2,778 by 1,284. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ also gets a small bump in resolution at 2,556 by 1,179 compared to 2,532 by 1,170 for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, alongside the lower-end iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, were made available for pre-order earlier today and will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16. The ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus will begin shipping on Friday, October 7.