iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Models All Feature 6GB of RAM
Apple never advertises the amount of RAM in iPhones, but MacRumors can confirm that all four iPhone 14 models are equipped with 6GB of RAM.
The latest Xcode 14 beta contains files showing that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are each equipped with 6GB of RAM. By comparison, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB, so there is 50% more RAM in the standard models this year.
Previous RAM amounts:
- iPhone 13 mini: 4GB
- iPhone 13: 4GB
- iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB
New RAM amounts:
- iPhone 14: 6GB
- iPhone 14 Plus: 6GB
- iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB
The same Xcode files accurately revealed the amount of RAM in iPhone 13 models last year and in several previous iPhone generations.
In March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a faster type of RAM known as LPDDR5, compared to LPDDR4X for the standard iPhone 14 models, but the Xcode files only confirm the amount of RAM in each model.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models sport the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, while the Pro models feature a new A16 Bionic chip.
All four iPhone 14 models will be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 9 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in the U.S. and over 40 other countries and regions. The devices are set to launch one week later on Friday, September 16, with the exception of the 14 Plus model, which will be available starting Friday, October 7.
(Thanks, @AppleSWUpdates!)
