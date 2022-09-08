Elevation Lab Launches TagVault Strap for AirTag

Elevation Lab, known for its range of accessories for Apple devices, today announced the launch of the TagVault Strap, a new case that's designed for the AirTag.



The TagVault Strap is designed to mount to a backpack or camera strap, and it has been created to prevent the AirTag from being removed. The TagVault Strap is made from a glass-filled composite body, and it uses Swiss machined self-driving screws that go through the strap.

It comes with all the hardware needed, and it features an all-black design that keeps it from grabbing attention. The TagVault Strap is also waterproof, so it keeps the AirTag protected even in less than ideal conditions.



The TagVault Strap can be purchased from the Elevation Lab website or from Amazon as of today.