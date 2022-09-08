Apple Watch Ultra Can Check the Water Temperature As You Dive and Swim

by

The new Apple Watch Ultra features the ability to measure the temperature of the water as you're diving, swimming, and doing a range of other water sports thanks to new functionality, added durability, and a new Depth app pre-installed on the watch.

apple watch ultra underwater
The Apple Watch Ultra is the most rugged Apple Watch yet, with features and design elements explicitly designed for swimmers, divers, and athletes. The new Apple Watch Ultra is also the most water-friendly Apple Watch, featuring EN 13319 certification, the international standard for diving accessories such as depth gauges relied on by professional divers.

When diving, specifically, divers can use a new Depth app that shows several key metrics, including current depth, elapsed time, the current water temperature, the amount of time spent underwater, and more. When underwater, the Apple Watch Ultra automatically opens the Depth app, making it quick and easy to get critical information without needing to open it manually.

The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799 and was made available for pre-order after yesterday's "Far out" event. The Apple Watch Ultra will begin shipping to customers on Friday, September 23.

Tag: September 2022 Apple Event

