Apple Watch Ultra Repairs Cost $499 Without AppleCare+

Apple Watch Ultra repairs cost $499 without an AppleCare+ plan in the United States, according to Apple's website. This fee applies to an Apple Watch Ultra with damage to the titanium case, display, buttons, sensors, or other components.



Apple can also replace the battery in an Apple Watch Ultra for a $99 fee, regardless of whether the customer has AppleCare+ coverage.

By comparison, repair fees for the Apple Watch Series 8 range from $299 to $399 without an AppleCare+ plan, while a replacement battery costs $79. Repair fees for the second-generation Apple Watch SE range from $199 to $229.

AppleCare+ for the Apple Watch Ultra is available for $99 upfront or $4.99 per month and includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection, with each incident subject to a $79 service fee. Like any form of insurance, customers who purchase AppleCare+ can save money in the event they damage their Apple Watch Ultra.

Inspired by the "most extreme activities," the Apple Watch Ultra features a rugged design with a 49mm titanium case, a larger display with a flat sapphire crystal cover, new bands designed for the outdoors, water resistance up to a depth of 100 meters, a customizable bright orange "Action" button, and more. Unlike regular Apple Watch models, the Ultra also has a protruded housing for the Digital Crown and Side Button.

Apple Watch Ultra is available to order for $799 and will launch in stores and begin arriving to customers on September 23. All models include a titanium case and cellular connectivity along with the choice of an Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, or Ocean Band.