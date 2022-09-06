YouTube TV Now Supports 5.1 Surround Sound on Apple TV

YouTube TV on the Apple TV has been updated with 5.1 audio support, YouTube announced today. The updated audio works with compatible live, DVR, and video on-demand content that's watched on YouTube TV.



5.1 audio offers surround sound and has brand names that include Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic, THX, and DTS.

YouTube says that content that supports 5.1 surround sound will play in that format automatically when using the YouTube app on a compatible device, which now includes the ‌Apple TV‌. YouTube TV users can check if content supports 5.1 audio by playing a video, selecting the More option, choosing the Bug, and checking stats for nerds.