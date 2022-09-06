Sonnet's Latest Enclosures Help You Rack Mount Your Mac Studio

Professional storage and networking accessory company Sonnet Technologies today announced a pair of solutions for Mac Studio users who are looking to rack mount their machines alongside other components.



The RackMac Studio is a 3U rackmount enclosure measuring 9.5 inches deep that can support a pair of ‌Mac Studio‌ units while preserving access to the front ports and offering front access to a USB-A port and the power button for each machine right from the front of the enclosure. Space beneath the ‌Mac Studio‌ units can also be used to house small peripherals like bus-powered external SSDs. It will be priced at $449.99 and will be available starting the week of October 24.



The xMac Studio is a larger enclosure that still measures 3U high but 16.5 inches deep and which can pair a single ‌Mac Studio‌ with Sonnet's Thunderbolt to PCIe card expansion systems. The enclosure is available in three configurations for maximum flexibility: with either an Echo I or Echo III module or without a module in case you want to reuse an existing one. All versions also include a four-port USB-A hub fed from the ‌Mac Studio‌, as well as a front-mounted power button and space underneath for small peripherals.

The Echo I module includes a single x16 PCIe slot for one full-height, full-length card, a single 40Gbps Thunderbolt port, dual fans, and a 400W power supply, while the Echo III module bumps that up to three PCIe slots (one x16 and two x8) and two Thunderbolt ports. The version without an expansion module will be priced at $549.99, while the Echo I version will be priced at $1,249.99 and the Echo III version will be priced at $1,649.99. The xMac Studio systems will begin shipping the week of September 26.