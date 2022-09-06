Polk Audio Introduces New MagniFi Max AX Sound Bar Systems With Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and AirPlay 2

Polk Audio today debuted its latest flagship sound bar systems, the MagniFi Max AX and AX SR. The compact systems both include an 11-speaker-array sound bar with dedicated center channels and up-firing height speakers, as well as a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. The SR system adds two additional wireless surround speakers.
The new sound bars support both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X along with Polk's patented Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology for immersive sound, and AirPlay 2 is a welcome inclusion for Apple fans. Google Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Works with Alexa services are also supported thanks to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
One-touch modes optimize the systems for movies, TV, or music, while Night Mode turns down the bass to reduce potentially disruptive bass sounds and Polk's VoiceAdjust technology ensures that voices are intelligible above the rest of the audio. Connections include 3-in/1-out 4K HDMI ports with eARC, as well as an optical input. A subtle OLED display on the front panel shows your adjustments but dims when not in use.
The iPhone 14 Pro will feature unique behavior on the Lock Screen and significant changes to the status bar thanks to its always-on display, according to a source that spoke to MacRumors. The source behind the latest wave of information was responsible for the bombshell leak earlier this week that claimed the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts will appear to have a single, unified "pill" at...
A new charging case for the upcoming second-generation AirPods Pro could feature speaker holes, a microphone, and an opening for a lanyard attachment, according to alleged CAD renders of the case shared by AppleInsider's Andrew O'Hara on Twitter.
Alleged CAD of AirPods Pro 2 charging case shared by Andrew O'Hara O'Hara said he could not verify the accuracy of the renders, but they do line up...
After over a year of reports about the iPhone 14 lineup, several once-believed rumors are no longer expected to come true when the devices are unveiled this week. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chip, an always-on display, "pill and hole-punch" cutouts that appear to be a single "pill" in place of the notch, a taller display with thinner bezels, and a 48-megap...
Body temperature sensing technology is believed to be the headline upgrade offered by the Apple Watch Series 8 when it debuts at Apple's "Far out" event next week. Thanks to a variety of reports from reliable sources, we have a fairly good idea of how the body temperature health features are expected to work.
The Apple Watch Series 6's rear sensor array that introduced blood-oxygen sensing. ...
For the first time in several weeks, Apple has repopulated its Refurbished and Clearance store with a range of iPhone 12 mini models, just days before the smaller form factor is expected to be dropped from Apple's flagship smartphone lineup.
For the upcoming iPhone 14 series, Apple is believed to be removing the 5.4-inch iPhone "mini" size in favor of larger device dimensions. Available...
Monday September 5, 2022 4:20 am PDT by Sami Fathi
New CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" have been shared online by 91mobiles, providing a closer look at the alleged design of the device.
The renders line up with Apple Watch "Pro" case images shared earlier this morning, revealing the inclusion of a new physical button on the left side of the watch. The new button is visible within the CAD images, which show it sitting beneath...
Saturday September 3, 2022 8:03 am PDT by Sami Fathi
A viral video on Twitter claims that on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, Apple will let users choose between a single large pill-shape cutout or one pill-shape and one hole-punch design at the top of the display to replace the notch. The video, although possibly convincing, is unlikely to be true.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to include two physical holes at the top of the ...
September is here, and you know what that means: new iPhones and Apple Watches! Apple's upcoming media event was naturally the focus of attention this week, with last-minute rumors shaking up some of our expectations.
In addition to iPhone and Apple Watch rumors, we also saw signs that Apple is moving toward launching updated iPad Pro models (though next week's event might be a bit soon for...
