Hyper Introduces New 140W Multiport Charger to Support Fast Charging on 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Hyper today is launching a new 140-watt HyperJuice charger with PD 3.1 support that's capable of fast charging even a 16-inch MacBook Pro from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes when paired with Apple's USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable.



Compared to Apple's 140-watt charger, Hyper's version is 24% smaller and includes three USB ports instead of just one. The HyperJuice charger includes two USB-C ports (one at a maximum of 140 watts and one at a maximum of 100 watts) as well as a USB-A port with a maximum of 30 watts of charging power. With a total maximum output of 140 watts, that power will be split between the ports if you have multiple devices connected.



The HyperJuice 140W PD 3.1 USB-C Charger for the U.S. market features foldable prongs and is priced at $129.99. A separate version with swappable heads for the UK, Europe, and Australia is also available.