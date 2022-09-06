Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $200 Off Apple's M2 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Amazon has knocked the price of the new M2 MacBook Pro (512GB) down to $1,299.00, from $1,499.00. This sale price is available in both Silver and Space Gray color options.

At $200 off, this is an all-time low price on the 512GB M2 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple just updated this notebook in June, offering various internal improvements over the previous generation with the same aluminum body design.

The 256GB M2 MacBook Pro is also being discounted this week on Amazon, available for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00. Both computers are in stock today and have estimated delivery dates between September 9 and 11.

If you're on the hunt for deals on the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, check out our deal post from last week highlighting $400 off markdowns on these notebooks.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.