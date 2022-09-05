iPhone 14 Pro Case Comparison Shows Wider Diameter of Rear Camera Lenses

New images of an iPhone 14 Pro case fitted on an iPhone 13 Pro have given us our best look yet at expected design changes on Apple's upcoming high-end iPhone, specifically changes to the camera lens, the flash, and the LiDAR scanner.
The image of the case shared on the Korean blog Naver by the account "yeux1122" reveals significantly larger camera lenses on the back for the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Attempting to fit the case designed for the forthcoming iPhone onto an iPhone 13 Pro shows that each camera - the Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses will grow in size. As a result, the flash and LiDAR scanner will also shift their positioning according to the images.
Past images of iPhone 14 Pro cases and dummy models have revealed that Apple is planning a more prominent camera bump on this year's iPhone. The larger camera lenses and the more protruding camera array on the back result from several new camera features expected. Most notably, Apple is expected to include a 48MP wide camera in this year's "Pro" iPhone, as well as improvements to low light photography and possibly 8K video recording.
Another image shared in the same post shows that the volume buttons and the volume switcher will move slightly higher on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro. Overall, leaked schematics of the upcoming iPhone earlier this year revealed a somewhat heavier and thicker design, thanks to a larger battery and bolstered camera hardware.
Apple will announce four new models of the iPhone 14 lineup this Wednesday during an event with the tagline "Far out," including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside new iPhones, Apple is expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Apple Watch "Pro." The second-generation AirPods Pro are also rumored to appear during the event.
