iPhone 14 Pro Case Comparison Shows Wider Diameter of Rear Camera Lenses

by

New images of an iPhone 14 Pro case fitted on an iPhone 13 Pro have given us our best look yet at expected design changes on Apple's upcoming high-end iPhone, specifically changes to the camera lens, the flash, and the LiDAR scanner.

iphone 14 pro case 1
The image of the case shared on the Korean blog Naver by the account "yeux1122" reveals significantly larger camera lenses on the back for the upcoming ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. Attempting to fit the case designed for the forthcoming ‌iPhone‌ onto an ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ shows that each camera - the Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses will grow in size. As a result, the flash and LiDAR scanner will also shift their positioning according to the images.

Past images of iPhone 14 Pro cases and dummy models have revealed that Apple is planning a more prominent camera bump on this year's ‌iPhone‌. The larger camera lenses and the more protruding camera array on the back result from several new camera features expected. Most notably, Apple is expected to include a 48MP wide camera in this year's "Pro" ‌iPhone‌, as well as improvements to low light photography and possibly 8K video recording.

Another image shared in the same post shows that the volume buttons and the volume switcher will move slightly higher on the upcoming ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌. Overall, leaked schematics of the upcoming ‌iPhone‌ earlier this year revealed a somewhat heavier and thicker design, thanks to a larger battery and bolstered camera hardware.

Apple will announce four new models of the iPhone 14 lineup this Wednesday during an event with the tagline "Far out," including the ‌iPhone 14‌, the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus, the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌, and the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max. Alongside new iPhones, Apple is expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Apple Watch "Pro." The second-generation AirPods Pro are also rumored to appear during the event.

Top Rated Comments

ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
24 minutes ago at 04:22 am

I'm 70% convinced that Apple has staggered out these camera improvements to make sure that people buy new cases... It also means any second hand cases can only be used on the model it was meant for and are only relevant for owners of that exact model.
Not everything is a conspiracy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
24 minutes ago at 04:21 am

I'm 70% convinced that Apple has staggered out these camera improvements to make sure that people buy new cases... It also means any second hand cases can only be used on the model it was meant for and are only relevant for owners of that exact model.
I Disagree. There's only so much you can do with camera hardware without increasing the size of the sensors etc.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DuforneeS Avatar
DuforneeS
40 minutes ago at 04:05 am
Just wondering.. how are those companies able to create the covers already with exact measurements, yet no one is able to create an exact-sized rendering of the iPhone 14 before it is released? If you know the sizes, you could also design a rendering of the iPhone 14 instead of just creating cases?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

