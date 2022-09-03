iPhone 14 Pro Status Bar Rumored to Include Classic Battery Indicator

Apple plans to bring the classic iOS battery indicator back to the status bar directly in the status bar on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, taking full advantage of the added screen space at the top of the display thanks to a new pill-shaped notch replacement.
According to information shared with MacRumors and images posted on the MacRumors forums, Apple will bring back the classic iOS battery indicator to the status bar of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro, which will include the battery percentage and battery icon separate from each other.
While Apple brought the battery percentage back to the status bar in an iOS 16 beta, the battery percentage is placed inside the battery icon and is not separated from it due to limited space at the top of the display.
iOS 16 battery percentage currently on iPhones with a notch
Alongside the classic battery indicator, Apple will rearrange other elements of the iOS status bar on the Lock Screen and notification center for the upcoming iPhones, including moving the cellular signal indicator to the left, according to the latest information.
It's unknown whether the classic battery indicator will be present in the status bar when the device is unlocked and in use, given the need to display the time on the left, reducing the overall amount of available width.
The latest tidbit is one of several new aspects of the iPhone 14 Pro iOS 16 experience we're learning about just days before Apple's "Far out" event. Earlier today, MacRumors reported new details on the always-on display experience for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, including the behavior of the always-on display and different design elements.
