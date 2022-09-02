Apple Studio Display Owners Complain of High-Pitched Buzzing Sound Likely Caused By Electrical Interference

by

Some Apple Studio Display owners have taken to online forums to complain that their monitors make a high-pitched buzzing sound that appears to be emanating from the top of the screen or behind it, and may be being caused by electrical interference.

apple studio display blue
There are complaints on Twitter, Reddit and the Apple Support Community dating back to June, and more recently on the MacRumors forums, about the issue, which is variously described as an "electrical buzzing" and "constant ringing" that is "loud," "high-pitched," and "very annoying."

Several owners have found that the sound is not fan-related and only happens when a MacBook Pro or iPad is plugged into the Studio Display. Some have also noted that the noise can vary in intensity and pitch depending on the time of day, suggesting an electrical shielding issue may be the cause of the fault.

From Apple Support Community member Ryan Roberts:

"I'm experiencing a very annoying high-pitched buzzing sound with my Studio Display, I've spoken to others on Twitter who also have the problem and I've had Apple support on the case but nothing was resolved.

[...]

"It's not the fans, it's a distinct (and very annoying) sound that emanates from the rear area of the display, roughly where the power supply is positioned.

"I'm 90% certain the display is picking up interference from somewhere and amplifying it, maybe through the house power circuit but I can't be sure. Someone I spoke to believes the PSU is poorly shielded but I have no idea if that's true either."

Some users have suggested the ‌Apple Studio Display‌ picks up interference from electric car chargers. In the case of MacRumors reader Indominus, they tracked the source of the interference back to Lutron Caseta light dimmers that are installed in their house.

"Whenever the dimmer is turned on, the buzzing noise starts coming out from the ASD. The dimmers are not even on the same breaker as my ASD. The only thing I can think of is that the dimmers are creating electrical noise that is propagating to the electrical panel which then propagates to the ASD.

Now it's one thing that the dimmers are creating electrical noise. But it's another thing that only the ASD is reacting to this noise. I don't hear this electrical noise coming out of any other thing in my house. It appears to be an issue with the ASD power supply. Whether it's a problem with the specific display I have or the choice of components in the design of the ASD power supply, I do not know.

MacRumors reader uller6 relayed a similar experience:

"I had the same issue unfortunately. I spent a couple hours on the phone with Apple support/engineering, and we came to the exact same conclusion you did: the ASD is poorly shielded against dirty RF line noise, which is propagated through the power supply to the fan control circuit, producing an audible buzz. In my case running my air conditioning on a different circuit caused the ASD to buzz loudly. I ended up returning my display and have not purchased another."

Other users say they have tried electrical power filters to resolve the issue but to no avail, and some have received one or more replacement units from Apple that were similarly affected.

It's not clear how widespread the issue is, but Apple appears to be aware of the problem affecting some Studio Display owners, although a solution has not yet been found. It's worth noting that this is a separate Studio Display issue to the widespread speaker problem that Apple eventually fixed with a firmware update. Have you found the display to be over-sensitive to electrical interference? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
42 minutes ago at 04:34 am

This has to be one of the poorest value, most lackluster Apple products in recent years.
At least it created a buzz.

Now where’s the buzzkill when you need one?


(Sorry, had to get the obvious puns out of the way.)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
46 minutes ago at 04:30 am
This has to be one of the poorest value, most lackluster Apple products in recent years.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
37 minutes ago at 04:39 am

This has to be one of the poorest value, most lackluster Apple products in recent years.
Also over-engineered like I might sound old but why does a display need to run a version of iOS and optimized for specific devices besides further tying people to a ecosystem? Just let me plug in a cable to any laptop and that’s it ??‍♂️
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MajorFubar Avatar
MajorFubar
41 minutes ago at 04:34 am
Add to this all the people complaining about the audio freezing, which can't be fixed without physically unplugging it from the wall because there's no power button.

EDIT: Oh let's not forget the potato-cam...

This is what happens when you over-think a problem which only needed a simple solution.
More's the pity there aren't more comprehensive choices of 5K monitors.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macintologist Avatar
macintologist
40 minutes ago at 04:36 am
Mine doesn't have that problem.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
39 minutes ago at 04:37 am
Can the high-pitched electrical whine still be heard over the whining coming from owners who paid $1600 for an $800 monitor?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Long Pill Status Indicator Feature

iPhone 14 Pro's Large Pill-Shaped Cutout Will Display Camera and Microphone Privacy Indicators

Wednesday August 31, 2022 2:47 pm PDT by
The large pill-shaped combination cutout that's planned for the iPhone 14 Pro models will display privacy indicators for the microphone and the camera, according to a source that shared details on the MacRumors forums. Apple is planning to replace the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro models with two separate pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts that will house the TrueDepth camera system hardware...
Read Full Article219 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Rumors: No Sierra Blue, No Titanium Model, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, and More

Tuesday August 30, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones. The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Read Full Article145 comments
iPhone 14 Dummies Single Pill Feature

Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts Could Appear as a Single Wide Pill Shape When Turned On

Wednesday August 31, 2022 7:51 am PDT by
Update: Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has since corroborated this rumor, saying the cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro will look like "one wide pill." It's been almost 12 months since rumors first suggested that Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. While this design detail has since been corroborate...
Read Full Article165 comments
iphone 14 box seal

'iPhone 14' Name Surfaces on Alleged Packaging, All Models Said to Feature 6GB RAM, Pro Devices to Come in White Box

Tuesday August 30, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging surfacing in the...
Read Full Article78 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature

iOS 16 Is Finished, But You Can't Download It Yet

Wednesday August 31, 2022 3:10 am PDT by
Apple has completed work on the first version of iOS 16, even though it is not yet publicly available, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a recent report, Gurman said that Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 a couple of weeks ago. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will...
Read Full Article