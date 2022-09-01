Twitter Begins Testing an Edit Button

Twitter has officially started testing an edit button for Twitter Blue subscribers, allowing users to edit their tweets for typos and mistakes even after they've already been published, according to a tweet from the company's official account today.
Twitter had previously confirmed it was working on an edit button but offered no details on when it may be available to users for testing. According to a Twitter blog post, the new edit button will be available to small groups of Twitter Blue subscribers later this month following "internal testing" at Twitter.
Tweets that have been edited will be clearly marked as edited, and users will be able to see past versions of the tweet. Tweets will remain editable for up to 30 minutes after they've been tweeted.
For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet's Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet.
Twitter says testing of the edit button will be "localized to a single country at first" and will expand over time. The company notes it will pay close attention to how the new functionality will "impact the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets."
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo. The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of iPhone packaging surfacing in the...
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.
14-inch MacBook Pro
For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best...
