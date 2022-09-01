Eve Debuts New Thread-Enabled Light Switch, Outdoor Cam, and MotionBlinds Options

HomeKit accessory maker Eve Systems today added several products to its smart home lineup. The Eve Light Switch with Thread support, which debuted in Europe last April, is set to expand to North America in October.



Eve Light Switch joins 14 other Thread-enabled products, all of which will also support smart home standard Matter when it launches in the fall. The third-generation version of the Eve Light Switch is able to replace both single-pole and 3-way switches to allow for smart lighting solutions for any lighting setup. Eve Light Switch is able to serve as a router node in the Thread network, interacting with and supporting other Thread devices.

In Europe, Eve is also introducing new options for the Eve MotionBlinds, offering motors for Venetian blinds and Honeycomb shades in addition to the existing motor for Roller blinds. Eve MotionBlinds for Venetian support tilting and lifting wooden and aluminum blinds.

Also exclusive to European customers, Eve is debuting the Eve Shutter Switch, a controller that's designed to work with motorized roller shutters and blinds. Eve Shutter can convert an existing in-wall shutter switch into an automated shading solution.

Finally, Eve is introducing the Eve Outdoor Cam in white, adding to the existing version that comes in black. The Eve Outdoor Cam is otherwise identical to the original, offering HomeKit Secure Video capabilities with end-to-end encryption and live and recorded video.



Eve Light Switch will be priced at $50 when it launches in October, while the Eve Outdoor Cam will be available in December for $250. The Eve Shutter Switch will also launch in November in Europe and it will be priced at 100 euros.