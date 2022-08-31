T-Mobile Offering Three Months of Free Service for Prospective Customers
T-Mobile today launched a new "Network Pass" feature that is designed to allow prospective customers to try out the T-Mobile service for free for three months.
With the updated T-Mobile app, customers can sign up for Network Pass, which uses the iPhone's eSIM functionality. T-Mobile's service can be tested right alongside an existing carrier's service, and T-Mobile says there are tools for viewing network performance and comparing a typical customer's average 5G experience in a given area so users can decide whether to switch to T-Mobile.
Network Pass provides potential customers with unlimited data, including 5G, for the three-month period. Customers who use more than 50GB of data per month may see reduced speeds until the next monthly cycle due to data prioritization. During the trial period, video streams in SD quality, and tethering is not available.
Network Pass is available to individual users and businesses who are not subscribed to T-Mobile, Sprint, or Metro by T-Mobile and who have not been T-Mobile customers within the past 90 days.
T-Mobile previously had a "Test Drive" program for testing the T-Mobile service, but it was limited to 30 days or 30GB of high-speed data. eSIM compatible iPhones that work with Network Pass include the iPhone XS and newer.
T-Mobile is also adding an Easy Switch option so people can switch to T-Mobile with a current unlocked eSIM-compatible smartphone in as little as five minutes. Up to five lines can be swapped over using Easy Switch in the T-Mobile app without the need to visit a T-Mobile location.
All of the new app features are available on iPhone devices starting today.
Popular Stories
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
The report, citing information received...
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years.
Other news ...
A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have. Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday,...
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes.
14-inch MacBook Pro
For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best...
Top Rated Comments
It's comments like these that brought me to T-Mobile. Haven't looked back since.