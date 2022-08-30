Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Gain New Ultra Wide Camera With Better Low-Light Sensitivity

by

The Pro models in Apple's soon-to-be-announced iPhone 14 series will feature a new Ultra Wide camera with a larger sensor for better low light sensitivity, but the technology will come at a significant cost increase, predicts respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive feature
In his latest tweet, Kuo says that the two iPhone 14 Pro models will have an Ultra Wide sensor with larger 1.4µm pixels compared to the previous generation Pro models. For reference, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models all have a 1.0µm pixel pitch.

Practically speaking, the increased pixel size should result in improved light capture and decreased noise in low-light images, but the combined component costs – specifically the CMOS image (CIS) sensor, voice coil motor (VCM), and compact camera module (CCM) – will be up to 70% more expensive than those used in previous models.

According to Kuo, component suppliers Sony (CIS), Minebea (first VCM supplier), Largan (second supplier), and LG Innotek (CCM) will be "significant beneficiaries" of the Ultra Wide camera upgrade on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Kuo has previously said he expects more substantial improvements to the camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro devices, including a Sony-crafted 48-megapixel Wide camera to replace the current 12-megapixel Wide camera used in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

With a higher number of megapixels, the Wide camera pixels will be smaller, allegedly measuring in at 1.22µm, a reduction of 0.68µm compared to prior-generation models. It will feature the same Dual Pixel Auto Focus system that Apple calls "Focus Pixels," and it will be able to record 16:9 video at up to 60 frames per second.


Apple is rumored to be using a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor on the main Wide camera, offering a 21.2% increase over the 1/1.65-inch sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro models. Overall, the sensor area will increase by 57%, which is why we are expecting a larger camera array to accommodate the larger lens size.

The iPhone 14 Pro models will offer 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel photo output options, with the latter taking advantage of pixel binning. Pixel binning merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera's image sensor into a single super-pixel for better low-light sensitivity and performance.

Unfortunately, the 48-megapixel lens is going to be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models, with standard iPhone 14 models expected to get a standard 12-megapixel camera lens that's similar in functionality to the 12-megapixel lens used in the iPhone 13 models.

However, Apple on the iPhone 13 Pro models introduced an improved six-element Ultra Wide lens with an improved ƒ/1.8 aperture, and these improvements are expected to come to the standard iPhone 14 models.

Apple will announce the new iPhones at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, September 7. We're expecting to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Note that there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone 14 mini this year.

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Tag: Ming-Chi Kuo

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

'Apple Watch Pro' Rumored to Feature Larger 47mm Case Size With Flat Display

Saturday August 27, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally. The report, citing information received...
Read Full Article349 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Four Wildcard Features Rumored for iPhone 14

Friday August 26, 2022 10:30 am PDT by
We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below. Satellite Connectivity Bloomberg reports...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Kuo: Apple Has Completed Hardware Tests for iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity, But Launch Depends on Partners

Monday August 29, 2022 9:05 am PDT by
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
Read Full Article85 comments
top stories 27aug2022

Top Stories: Apple Event Announced, iPadOS 16 Officially Delayed, and More

Saturday August 27, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years. Other news ...
Read Full Article8 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

10 Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now

Tuesday August 23, 2022 8:00 am PDT by
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching. The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Read Full Article118 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

When Are iPhone 14 Pre-Orders?

Saturday August 27, 2022 2:00 am PDT by
Apple has now announced that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7 where the company is highly likely to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup – so when are pre-orders of the new devices expected to begin? iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In a recent report that correctly predicted that an Apple event will take place on September 7, Bloomberg's Mark...
Read Full Article