'iPhone 14' Name Surfaces on Alleged Packaging Stickers, Pro Models Said to Come in White Box

A photo allegedly showing a sticker tab to seal an Apple product box appears to confirm the "iPhone 14" name for the company's upcoming 2022 iPhone series. The photo was highlighted by ShrimpApplePro on Twitter, linking to a post on the Chinese social media network Weibo.



The validity of the image can't be confirmed, but it's not unusual to see images of ‌iPhone‌ packaging surfacing in the run-up to Apple's annual event in September. The same thing happened last year a couple of weeks before the iPhone 13 was launched, just as it did for the iPhone 12 in 2020.

As with our coverage here on MacRumors, most reliable sources have referred to the 2022 ‌iPhone‌ models as the "‌iPhone 14‌" series, although the naming convention Apple decides to use is never confirmed until the smartphone's official announcement, which is expected this year at Apple's "Far Out" event on September 7.

The Weibo post also claims that all the models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ series will have 6GB of RAM –something analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources have previously claimed – and that the Pro models will come in a white box.

The ‌iPhone‌ image shown in the background is also allegedly the display design, but given that all rumors point to a pill shape and hole cutout for the front-facing camera components, this should be taken with a large grain of salt.

Apple is focusing on larger ‌‌iPhone‌‌ sizes for its flagship devices going forward, and this year we're expecting to see a 6.1-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Max, and a 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max. That means there will be non-Pro and Pro variants of both phone sizes, something Apple hasn't done before. Apple is widely believed to be eliminating the 5.4-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ mini from the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ lineup, as the iPhone 13 mini was not popular enough with customers.