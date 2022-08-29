T-Mobile Adds Free Apple TV+ to Its Most Popular Magenta MAX Plan

T-Mobile today announced that it is adding an Apple TV+ subscription to its Magenta MAX plan, giving eligible T-Mobile customers unlimited access to Apple's original content, including hit shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance, and more.



In a press release, T-Mobile announced that the added perk of an ‌Apple TV+‌ subscription will come at no additional cost to T-Mobile customers, effective August 31. Regular Magenta customers can get 6 months free of Apple TV+.

With ‌Apple TV+‌ access, Magenta MAX customers now have access to a wide assortment of added benefits, including unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi and high-speed data abroad in 215+ countries and destinations, protection against scam calls, and more.