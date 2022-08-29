Apple's Boot Camp Gains Precision Touchpad Driver Update and Bug Fixes

Apple today released an updated version of Boot Camp, the software that allows the Windows operating system to be run on Intel-based Macs. Boot Camp 6.1.19 includes updates to the Precision Touchpad driver, according to Apple's release notes, along with other bug fixes.



This is the second Boot Camp update that Apple has pushed out in the last week, with Boot Camp 6.1.16 released on August 22. That update introduced WiFi WPA3 support and fixed a Bluetooth driver issue that could occur when resuming from sleep or hibernation.

Boot Camp users can navigate to the Start menu in Windows and open the Apple Software Update app to install the new Boot Camp drivers.

Boot Camp is a feature that is only available on older Intel-based Macs. It is not compatible with Apple silicon Macs, and these machines are not able to run Windows without virtualization software.