Apple Updates Boot Camp With WiFi Improvements and Bug Fixes
Apple today released a new version of Boot Camp, the software that allows Windows to be run on Intel-based Macs. Boot Camp 6.1.16 is a bug fix update that addresses minor issues, and it is replacing the prior 6.1.12 update that fixed stability issues with Bluetooth and WiFi drivers.
According to the release notes for the update, the software introduces WiFi WPA3 support and it fixes a Bluetooth driver issue that sometimes occurred when resuming from Sleep or Hibernation.
Apple back in March introduced a Boot Camp 6.1.17 update that is available to Intel Mac owners who run a Studio Display.
Boot Camp users can navigate to the Start menu in Windows and open the Apple Software Update app to install the new Boot Camp drivers.
Boot Camp is a feature that is only available on older Intel-based Macs. It is not compatible with Apple silicon Macs, and these machines are not able to run Windows except with virtualization software.
Top Rated Comments
This agreement does not apply to virtualized environments, which is why many of us are running Windows 11 as a VM under macOS on ASi Macs.