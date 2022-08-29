Rumor Claims Apple Watch 'Pro' Won't Be Compatible With Older Watch Bands

A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have.



Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday, September 7. The new watch is rumored to feature a more rugged design, with a possible flat display and a redesigned case that features a larger display and measures somewhere between 47mm and 48mm.

According to a post on Weibo by the account "UnclePan," who has shared accurate information in the past, the Apple Watch "Pro," due to its more squared-off design, will not be compatible with older Apple Watch bands. While Apple has slowly increased the size of the Apple Watch over the years, it has maintained compatibility with older Apple Watch bands. The backward compatibility allows customers to upgrade their Apple Watch and continue using their existing watch bands without being forced to buy new ones.

The new Apple Watch "Pro" is expected to be targeted at athletes and customers who want a ruggedized and durable Apple Watch. Given this, Apple may opt to provide an entirely new line of Apple Watch bands explicitly designed for pro-athletes that work with the Apple Watch "Pro" and no other Apple Watch model.

The new Apple Watch "Pro" is just one addition to the Apple Watch lineup expected in a little over a week. Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated second-generation Apple Watch SE. The Series 8 is expected to keep the same design as the Series 7 but could feature battery life improvements and a new body temperature sensor. Learn more about the upcoming Apple Watch lineup with our guide.