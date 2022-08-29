Rumor Claims Apple Watch 'Pro' Won't Be Compatible With Older Watch Bands
A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have.
Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday, September 7. The new watch is rumored to feature a more rugged design, with a possible flat display and a redesigned case that features a larger display and measures somewhere between 47mm and 48mm.
According to a post on Weibo by the account "UnclePan," who has shared accurate information in the past, the Apple Watch "Pro," due to its more squared-off design, will not be compatible with older Apple Watch bands. While Apple has slowly increased the size of the Apple Watch over the years, it has maintained compatibility with older Apple Watch bands. The backward compatibility allows customers to upgrade their Apple Watch and continue using their existing watch bands without being forced to buy new ones.
The new Apple Watch "Pro" is expected to be targeted at athletes and customers who want a ruggedized and durable Apple Watch. Given this, Apple may opt to provide an entirely new line of Apple Watch bands explicitly designed for pro-athletes that work with the Apple Watch "Pro" and no other Apple Watch model.
The new Apple Watch "Pro" is just one addition to the Apple Watch lineup expected in a little over a week. Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 and an updated second-generation Apple Watch SE. The Series 8 is expected to keep the same design as the Series 7 but could feature battery life improvements and a new body temperature sensor. Learn more about the upcoming Apple Watch lineup with our guide.
Popular Stories
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items.
iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
The report, citing information received...
Apple may announce its long-rumored satellite connectivity feature for the iPhone 14 next month, according to Tim Farrar, a satellite communications consultant at California-based research firm Telecom, Media and Finance Associates.
In a series of tweets, Farrar said T-Mobile's and SpaceX's satellite connectivity announcement yesterday was likely intended to pre-empt Apple's announcement of...
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes.
The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Thursday August 25, 2022 8:52 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Now that Apple has officially announced it will hold a special in-person event on September 7, widely expected to be for the iPhone 14 and the brand new Apple Watch Series 8, we can begin to map out all the important dates for Apple customers for September.
The Event Itself
The event, which is expected to be a hybrid between a digital and in-person event, will take place on September 7 at ...
We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.
Satellite Connectivity
Bloomberg reports...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Top Rated Comments
Anyone want a bunch of bands I've collected over the years?