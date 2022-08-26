Kuo: New MacBook Pro and iPad Pro Models to Enter Mass Production This Year

by

Apple suppliers will begin mass production of new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022, and all of the devices will likely remain equipped with 5nm chips, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1
In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple's chipmaking partner TSMC will not begin shipping 3nm chips until January 2023, and therefore he expects the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models to stick with 5nm chips. The new iPad Pro with an M2 chip is expected to be released in October, but timing for the new MacBook Pro models is less clear, with some rumors suggesting a release later this year and others pointing towards a 2023 launch.


The new MacBook Pro models are expected to be equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which some earlier reports had suggested could be Apple's first 3nm chips. However, if the latest information shared by Kuo is accurate, the first Apple devices with chips based on TSMC's 3nm process not be released until some point next year.

In addition to future Macs and iPads, the A17 Bionic chip in next year's iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to be a 3nm chip.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
24 minutes ago at 09:37 am
Personally, I have a feeling these products are reserved for the Apple Event in Spring of 2023.

My fingers are crossed I hope New Macbook Pro 14" and 16" comes in Mid-night color.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
22 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Hope Apple will not release 5nm 14" and 16" Mbp when the 3nm is 4-6 months away
They should wait for Spring event
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Freida Avatar
Freida
20 minutes ago at 09:41 am
I'd really like M2 Pro Mac Mini.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
13 minutes ago at 09:47 am
I expect the decision to ship M2 Pro and M2 Max on 5nm or 3nm will depend on how many 3nm SoCs TSMC can get since it is reasonable to expect these will be popular models based on the M1 family's sales. If TSMC cannot meet Apple's projected needs, then I expect a 5nm launch followed 18-24 months later by the M3 family on 3nm as TSMC will be in full yield production by that time.

The notch is not going anywhere since the only reason we have it was to get rid of the thick bezels everyone was carping about.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
13 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Honestly, I'm just waiting for the M2 Pro to come out so I can scoop up an M1 Pro MBP on discount.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
munpip214 Avatar
munpip214
8 minutes ago at 09:52 am

Hope Apple will not release 5nm 14" and 16" Mbp when the 3nm is 4-6 months away
They should wait for Spring event
It’s not like apple can just delay or switch over to a different process node when they feel like. It takes years of designing and if they are shipping 5nm soon it means they had test chips a year ago. But you can be sure they are working on M3 probably on 3nm and also starting initial M4 work.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
