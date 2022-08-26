Apple Backs Out of Talks to Purchase Game Studio Electronic Arts, Amazon Set to Make Offer Instead [Updated]

by

Apple has backed out of a potential purchase of the game studio Electronic Arts (EA) following talks that have been ongoing since as early as May of this year, with Amazon instead poised to make an offer, according to a report from ForTheWin.

EA Apple Maybe Feature
Over the last couple of months, EA has been speaking to several companies with potential interest in the acquisition, including Apple, Amazon, and Disney. Apple has had a renewed interest in the gaming market ever since the launch of Apple Arcade, the company's subscription-based gaming service that offers exclusive games with no in-app purchases and ads.

A purchase of EA by Apple would give the Cupertino tech-giant access to hit gaming franchises that include "The Sims," "Battlefield," "Apex Legends," "SimCity," "DragonAge," "FIFA," and more.

Apple purchasing EA, which has a market value of $34 billion, would be the largest acquisition by Apple in its history. Apple's largest purchase to date is Beats, which it bought for $3 billion in 2014. During the company's last earnings call in July, CEO Tim Cook said Apple "never buys just to buy," but added that he wouldn't "rule anything out" and that Apple is "constantly surveilling the market."

Update: According to CNBC, the rumor that Amazon is set to purchase Electronic Arts (EA) is incorrect.

Tag: EA

Top Rated Comments

spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
30 minutes ago at 05:01 am

Isn’t EA the most hated of game developers? Or is that all of them?
They have ruined so many good franchises.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
daneoni Avatar
daneoni
11 minutes ago at 05:19 am
EA probably tried to extort Apple who then decided to walk away
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Benlurks1010 Avatar
Benlurks1010
37 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Amazon and EA sounds like a match made in Heaven, why butt in. I think what they’re doing with Apple arcade will be much better served by smaller indie studios.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Armada2 Avatar
Armada2
29 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Finally some common sense at Apple
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
25 minutes ago at 05:05 am
Good choice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jeaz Avatar
Jeaz
19 minutes ago at 05:12 am
It would have been interesting to see Apple spend big to invest into the gaming industry but not sure EA would have been the best choice. Sure, their game catalogue would probably fit quite well with Apple but it comes with so much baggage.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

EA Apple Maybe Feature

Apple Reportedly Talked With Electronic Arts About Potential Acquisition

Monday May 23, 2022 10:58 am PDT by
Apple is one of several companies that have held talks with Electronic Arts (EA) about a potential purchase, according to a new report from Puck. EA has spoken to several "potential suitors," including Apple, Amazon, and Disney as it looks for a merger arrangement. Apple and the other companies declined to comment, and the status of the talks is not known at this time, but Apple does have an ...
Read Full Article178 comments
apple arcade orange feature

Apple Explains What Happens When Games Are Removed From Apple Arcade

Wednesday July 20, 2022 8:34 pm PDT by
Apple today published a new support document that clarifies what happens when games are removed from its Apple Arcade subscription service. Apple said that users who download a game before it is removed from Apple Arcade can continue to play the game for "at least two weeks after." Users who launch an Apple Arcade game that is no longer playable will receive a "No Longer Available" message. ...
Read Full Article70 comments
apple arcade games leaving soon

First Batch of Apple Arcade Games Removed as Developer Contracts End

Tuesday August 2, 2022 4:36 am PDT by
Apple today removed 15 games from Apple Arcade, just over two weeks after it listed the first batch of titles set to leave the subscription service due to developer contract expirations. On July 18, Apple added a section to the Arcade area of the App Store titled "Leaving Arcade Soon" and listed the games that would be removed, but it did not specify when they would be gone. That section...
Read Full Article102 comments
nfl

Apple Reportedly 'Most Likely Winner' of NFL Sunday Ticket Rights, Considering Bid for UEFA Champions League Package

Thursday July 14, 2022 5:10 am PDT by
Rumors have been circulating about Apple bidding on the massive NFL Sunday Ticket package for out-of-market games, with a report just a few weeks ago stating that Apple, Amazon, and Disney were all in the running. According to Dylan Byers at Puck News, Apple is now regarded as the "most likely winner" as Disney has dropped out of the bidding that could approach $3 billion per year.As I...
Read Full Article86 comments
microsoft purchases Activision

Microsoft to Acquire Game Studio Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion

Tuesday January 18, 2022 6:18 am PST by
Microsoft today announced that it will purchase the game studio Activision Blizzard, the maker of hit games such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, and more, for almost $70 billion. Microsoft says this purchase will help it "bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device." The seismic purchase for Microsoft will see several of Activision's games move to...
Read Full Article429 comments
apple arcade orange feature

Games Leaving Apple Arcade Soon Won't Be Playable [Updated]

Monday July 18, 2022 11:34 am PDT by
Apple recently added a "Leaving Arcade Soon" section to its Apple Arcade App Store service, signaling that approximately 15 games are going to be removed from Apple Arcade at some point in the near future. Apple did not provide details on why the games are leaving or what happens to the games downloaded onto the devices of Apple Arcade customers, but MacRumors spoke to an inside source that...
Read Full Article139 comments
apple arcade games leaving soon

New App Store Section Reveals 15 Games Leaving Apple Arcade Soon

Monday July 18, 2022 3:07 am PDT by
Apple Arcade is set to lose 15 games in the near future, according to a new section in the Arcade area of the App Store titled "Leaving Arcade Soon." The following games are listed in the new section, which allows Arcade subscribers to download the games while they are still available, without specifying when they will be gone. Projection: First Light Lifeslide Various Daylife EarthNigh...
Read Full Article82 comments
jetpack joyride 2

Jetpack Joyride 2 Comes to Apple Arcade

Friday August 19, 2022 9:26 am PDT by
Jetpack Joyride 2, the sequel to popular iOS game Jetpack Joyride, is available on Apple Arcade as of today. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is part of the side-scrolling runner genre, where players control jet pack-equipped main character Barry Steakfries through multiple levels. Like the original, Jetpack Joyride 2 features one-touch gameplay, and players can touch anywhere on the...
Read Full Article88 comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Far Out' September 7 Event Set to Feature iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

Wednesday August 24, 2022 9:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Read Full Article271 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

10 Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now

Tuesday August 23, 2022 8:00 am PDT by
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching. The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Read Full Article116 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Graphite Display Black MacRumors Exclusive

Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

Thursday August 25, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items. iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
Read Full Article188 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Color Options for All Apple Watch Series 8 Models: Everything We Know

Wednesday August 24, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Read Full Article73 comments
iphone 14 pro dummy colors

iPhone 14 Pro Purple and Blue Colors Appear on Dummy Models

Thursday August 25, 2022 8:09 am PDT by
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes. The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Read Full Article141 comments
dream iphone

New Interactive Website Lets You Design Your Own iPhone

Wednesday August 24, 2022 3:14 am PDT by
If you've ever wanted to create your dream iPhone design, a new website has your back. Created by developer Neal Agarwal, the interactive website lets you drag and drop different elements onto a perfectly clean ‌iPhone‌ model to create unique, weird and out-of-this-world designs. On the website, users have a wide range of different items they can add and arrange however they like on...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' to Feature All-New Design

Wednesday August 24, 2022 2:41 am PDT by
Apple will launch a high-end Apple Watch Series 8 "Pro" model with an all-new design this year, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look. Gurman said that this year's high-end...
Read Full Article