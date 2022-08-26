U.S. Department of Justice in 'Early Stages' of Drafting Possible Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

The United States Justice Department is in the early stages of crafting an antitrust complaint against Apple, reports Politico. A source that spoke to the site described the lawsuit as "potential," indicating that the DOJ's plans are not yet finalized.

Prosecutors within the DOJ are said to be "assembling the pieces" for a lawsuit that could be filed by the end of the year, but the decision has not yet been made as to when. It's also possible that no lawsuit will ultimately be filed at all.

The U.S. government launched an antitrust investigation into Apple back in 2019, making inquiries about Apple's policies surrounding the App Store, third-party apps, repairs, and more. The DOJ has spent time speaking with Apple critics that include Spotify, Epic Games, Match Group, Basecamp, and Tile, all of whom have expressed unhappiness with Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies.

The investigation was part of a deeper probe into tech companies that include Amazon, Facebook, and Google in addition to Apple, and it has thus far resulted in proposed antitrust legislation that could result in major changes in the tech industry. The Open App Markets Act, for example, would allow for alternative app stores and alternative in-app payment systems, which Apple wants to avoid.

Back in October, The Information said that the Department of Justice was accelerating its antitrust probe into Apple, with a "flurry" of activity and new subpoenas sent to Apple business partners. Politico says that the case is likely to extend beyond Apple's ‌App Store‌ policies, with the DOJ also exploring whether Apple's control over its devices harms product manufacturers like Tile.

Antitrust lawsuits have already been launched against Facebook and Google.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: App Store, Apple Lawsuits, DOJ, Antitrust, Tile

Michael Scrip
Michael Scrip
17 minutes ago at 11:14 am

Remember, everyone: when alternative app stores are inevitably allowed on iOS, you can still use the Apple App Store.
Until popular apps get removed from the App Store... and are put into their own stores or downloaded from the developer's website.

You can bet Meta will immediately put Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in their own store... so they could put all sorts of data-stealing code in their apps since they don't have to be checked by Apple's App Review anymore.

Remember... Meta lost $10 billion when Apple introduced all their new privacy changes.

I imagine Meta's apps will be full of tracking if people can just download apps from their store or website.

That's what people are worried about.

JM
JM
34 minutes ago at 10:56 am

Apple should preemptively:

* Reduce the App Store fee to 15% flat.
* Allow every developers to use external in-app-purchase and subscription through their API, further reducing their fee to 10%.
* Provide more analytics to developers, with direct support and refund options.
* Allow apps to be installed outside the App Store, but through a scheme similar to Apple Developer Enterprise Program. If necessary, further restrictions to apps installed outside the App Store, perhaps every options in Privacy & Security settings (e.g., Camera/Photos, Health, HomeKit, Contacts, etc.)

I dont think it will matter. This witch-hunt is not actually about accomplishing anything, it’s about making statements and appeasing the squeaky wheels.
krspkbl
krspkbl
50 minutes ago at 10:41 am
uh oh the US gov is coming for you Apple
ThatGuyInLa
ThatGuyInLa
35 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Apple will pass any lost revenue from such changes on to us. No worries shareholders.
erikkfi
erikkfi
33 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Remember, everyone: when alternative app stores are inevitably allowed on iOS, you can still use the Apple App Store.
BootsWalking
BootsWalking
30 minutes ago at 11:01 am
You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.
