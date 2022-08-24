Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $99 Off Apple Watch SE Models

Amazon is offering discounts across a wide selection of Apple Watch SE models today, including both GPS and cellular models. Some of these devices are seeing delayed shipping estimates into September.

While we're seeing record-low prices on nearly all Apple Watch SE models, it's worth remembering that we're expecting new models in just a few weeks. Those new models likely won't see significant discounts for some time, however.

Starting with the 40mm cellular Apple Watch SE, this model is available for $229.99, down from $329.00. Similarly, the 44mm cellular Apple Watch SE is on sale for $259.99, down from $359.00. Both of these $99 discounts are all-time low prices.

Secondly, the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is down to $209.99, from $279.00. This is an all-time low price on the device, but note that Amazon has an estimated delivery of mid September for this one.

