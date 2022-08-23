Belkin Launches New USB-C Multiport Hub Designed for Macs

The Hub is designed to be mounted to the back of a monitor, computer stand, or monitor base, and tucked away from view. It features two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one SD card slot, and a microSD card reader.
It mounts to the back of an iMac or other computer using two 3M Command strips, and there's a quick release button in case you need to use the hub on the go. It supports transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s.
Belkin today also introduced the $80 USB-C 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter. Though designed for Chromebooks, the adapter is compatible with Macs, offering two USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port that supports one 4K display at 60Hz, and an 86W USB-C power delivery port.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date.
It's not quite official, but it looks like we finally have a date for the big iPhone 14 event, so mark your calendars and read up on some of what we might see at the event.
This week also saw the release of a sixth beta of iOS 16 with continued tweaks as Apple starts to lock things in ahead of the iPhone event and a public release of iOS 16 next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura likely...
Apple engineers wrapped up development of the initial version of iOS 16 last week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This likely means that Apple has few to no major new features or changes planned for the remaining iOS 16 betas and will instead focus on bug fixes in the final weeks before the software update is publicly released.
A questionable report this weekend from 91Mobiles claims that one of Apple's largest distributors in the Asia-Pacific region is preparing to stock new iPhone and iPad models next month, including a supposed "iPhone 14 mini" and a 10th-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, but the information is very likely wrong.
Apple plans to begin showing search ads in its Maps app on the iPhone starting next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"I believe the engineering work is already underway to launch search ads in the Apple Maps app, and we should begin to see it be implemented sometime next year," wrote Gurman, in the subscriber-only version of his "Power On" newsletter today.
Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are finally nearing launch, with a release expected later this year. If you are considering upgrading to the new AirPods Pro once they are released, keep reading for a list of five new features to expect.
In addition to all-new features, the second-generation AirPods Pro will likely adopt some features added to the standard AirPods last year.
H2 Chip
A popular launcher on the Google Play Store that looks to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones has surpassed 50 million downloads as it gets updated with design changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.
I went with the USB-C Slim Dock by Satechi in June for $120. ('https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08V83JZH4/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_asin_title_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1')
I also added the 1TB SAMSUNG 980 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology for Gaming, Heavy Graphics, Full Power Mode, MZ-V8V1T0B/AM ('https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08V83JZH4/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_asin_title_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1')
I'm not saying the Belkin is good. I wouldn't know, since I have never tried that one. However, what I am saying is a lot of hubs you see on Amazon and eBay are just bad.