Belkin Launches New USB-C Multiport Hub Designed for Macs

Belkin today announced the launch of a new $70 Connect USB-C 6-in-1 Multiport Hub with Mount, which is compatible with the iMac, Apple's MacBooks, PCs, and other USB-C devices.



The Hub is designed to be mounted to the back of a monitor, computer stand, or monitor base, and tucked away from view. It features two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, one SD card slot, and a microSD card reader.

It mounts to the back of an ‌iMac‌ or other computer using two 3M Command strips, and there's a quick release button in case you need to use the hub on the go. It supports transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s.

Belkin today also introduced the $80 USB-C 5-in-1 Multiport Adapter. Though designed for Chromebooks, the adapter is compatible with Macs, offering two USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port that supports one 4K display at 60Hz, and an 86W USB-C power delivery port.



Both the new Connect Multiport Adapter and Multiport Hub can be purchased from the Belkin website.