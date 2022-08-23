Apple Seeds Seventh Beta of iOS 16 to Developers

Apple today seeded the seventh betas of upcoming iOS 16 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple released the sixth developer beta.

Registered developers can download the ‌iOS 16‌ profile from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.

‌iOS 16‌ introduces a revamped Lock Screen that offers a new level of personalization and customization through widgets, a notification redesign, and adjustable fonts and colors for the time. Multiple Lock Screens are supported, similar to watch faces, and can be associated with Focus modes.

Focus is easier to set up than before and more customizable, with Focus filters available to cut out distracting content within apps. The Messages app now features tools for editing an iMessage, unsending an iMessage, and marking messages as unread, plus it supports SharePlay, much like FaceTime.

The Mail app has improved search and tools that include undo send, schedule send, and follow up so you can get a reminder to check up on an email if you haven't gotten a response. Safari supports Shared Tab Groups and Apple is working to replace passwords with Passkeys, a more biometrically secure way to log in to accounts.

iCloud Photo Library allows users to more easily share photos with family members, and Live Text is supported in video. There's a neat new feature for lifting the subject from a background with a tap, which is part of Visual Lookup.

Dictation has improved, Maps now supports multi-stop routing, Apple Pay Later lets you split up purchase payments, and the Home app has been entirely overhauled with a new look. The fifth beta of iOS 16 added the battery percentage back to the status bar on iPhones that have a notch, plus it introduced new sounds for locating an iPhone via Find My or the Apple Watch.

There are tons of other new features in ‌iOS 16‌, with a full rundown on everything available in our dedicated roundup.

? Light at the end of the tunnel...

Last Beta before Apple drops Release Candidate before the September event?
This was obviously going to happen but why did Gurman even bother speaking?
This doesn't contradict anything he said.
Hello Mish Moneypenny, any newsh?

Yes, there’s a new iOS beta out.

Ah yesh, beta sheven. I shall I ashk Shiri to download it and update my shyshtem.





