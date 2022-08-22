MacRumors Exclusive: Nomad Offering 20% Off USB-C Cables, iPhone Cases, and More Sitewide

This week, Nomad is offering our readers an exclusive 20 percent off discount code, which is good on any full-priced product across Nomad's entire site. You'll need to use the code MR2022 at checkout to see the sale, which will last through Friday of this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you haven't shopped on Nomad before, the company is well-known for selling high-quality products that protect and accessorize the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. Nomad also sells Lightning and USB-C cables, leather wallets, keychains, and more. Nomad offers free standard shipping on all orders placed in the United States over $150.

Below we've rounded up a small collection of Nomad products that you can purchase at a discount this week, but remember that the new code applies to Nomad's entire website. When you're shopping, just use the code MR2022 on full-priced items and not on anything already marked down.



Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.