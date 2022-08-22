Apple's First 3nm Chips for MacBook Pro Expected to Enter Production This Year

by

Another report today claims that TSMC plans to begin volume production of 3nm chips later this year for use in upcoming MacBook models and other products.

M2 Pro and Max Feature
"Backend firms are upbeat about demand for the upcoming MacBook chips, which will be built using TSMC's 3nm process technology, with production set to kick off later this year, according to industry sources," reads a paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report.

TSMC is unlikely to generate substantial revenue from 3nm chip production overall until at least the first quarter of 2023, according to DigiTimes.

This information lines up with a report last week from Taiwan's Commercial Times, which said TSMC would begin production of 3nm chips for Apple by the end of 2022. That report claimed that Apple's first 3nm chip may be the M2 Pro chip for Macs and added that the A17 Bionic chip in next year's iPhone 15 Pro models would also be a 3nm chip.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects the M2 Pro chip to be used in the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and in a new high-end Mac mini that would replace the current Intel-based configuration. Gurman believes that Apple plans to announce multiple new Macs at an October event, but it's not entirely clear if this would include new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models or if Apple will wait to announce its first Macs with 3nm chips in 2023.

The entire M1 series of chips and the standard M2 chip are built on a variation of TSMC's 5nm process. Apple's transition to 3nm chips would unsurprisingly result in improved performance and power efficiency in upcoming Macs and iPhones, as Apple seeks to preserve its performance-per-watt lead over competitors like Intel.

Related Roundup: 14 & 16" MacBook Pro
Tags: TSMC, digitimes.com
Buyer's Guide: 14" & 16" MacBook Pro (Caution)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

Top Rated Comments

icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
46 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Just make my M2 Mini already.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Peter_M Avatar
Peter_M
42 minutes ago at 07:49 am
A Mac Mini M2 Pro would be amazing, but please make it large enough to avoid any kind of noticeable fan noise, and let the user be able to choose up to 64gb of RAM. That would be my "perfect" Mac.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
45 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Will be interesting to see how Apple uses 3nm, perhaps a blend of increased battery life and performance. As it is the 5nm Pro chip (from my experience at least) runs so cool and fast that I can't imagine what 3nm would be like.

I wouldn't hold out for a purchase, mind.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hajime Avatar
hajime
40 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Does that mean absolutely no MacBook Pro 16" with M2 Max 3nm this year but earlier half of 2023?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ph001bi Avatar
ph001bi
22 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Digitimes? I'll wait for Kuo's report, thanks.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
44 minutes ago at 07:47 am
It would be nice if Macbook Pro comes with a 17" or 18" screen. Apple can easily differentiate the M2 Max MacBook Pro sizes by increasing the screen. I will instantly buy it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Exploded

Camera Upgrades for All iPhone 14 Models: Everything We Know

Saturday August 20, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date. iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In...
Read Full Article166 comments
top stories 20aug2022

Top Stories: iPhone 14 Event Targeted for September 7, iOS 16 Beta 6, and More

Saturday August 20, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's not quite official, but it looks like we finally have a date for the big iPhone 14 event, so mark your calendars and read up on some of what we might see at the event. This week also saw the release of a sixth beta of iOS 16 with continued tweaks as Apple starts to lock things in ahead of the iPhone event and a public release of iOS 16 next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura likely...
Read Full Article21 comments
ipados 16 stage manager

Apple Criticized for 'Fundamentally Misguided' Approach to Stage Manager in iPadOS 16

Friday August 19, 2022 1:57 am PDT by
Stage Manager in the iPadOS 16 beta is receiving heavy criticism for being "fundamentally misguided" in its approach to bringing a new level of multitasking to the iPad experience, with some even calling on Apple to delay the feature entirely due to its shortcomings. Federico Viticci, the founder and editor in chief of MacStories and a prominent member of the Apple community, outlined his...
Read Full Article358 comments
tiktok logo

TikTok's In-App Browser Reportedly Capable of Monitoring Anything You Type

Thursday August 18, 2022 4:25 pm PDT by
TikTok's custom in-app browser on iOS reportedly injects JavaScript code into external websites that allows TikTok to monitor "all keyboard inputs and taps" while a user is interacting with a given website, according to security researcher Felix Krause, but TikTok has reportedly denied that the code is used for malicious reasons. Krause said TikTok's in-app browser "subscribes" to all...
Read Full Article155 comments
ios 16 android launcher 1

Copycat iOS Launcher on Android Surpasses 50 Million Downloads

Friday August 19, 2022 3:56 am PDT by
A popular launcher on the Google Play Store that looks to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones has surpassed 50 million downloads as it gets updated with design changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16. The app is not new to the Google Play Store and has been recreating the iOS experience on Android for the last three years. Starting with iOS 13 and for every...
Read Full Article126 comments
safari icon blue banner

PSA: Safari Security Flaw 'Actively Exploited,' Update Your Apple Devices Now

Friday August 19, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
This week, Apple released critical software updates for Safari which fix a security flaw that exists in the browser across iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. Here's what you need to know. Specifically, the platform-wide fix is for a vulnerability in Safari's WebKit engine that Apple believes may have been "actively exploited" in the wild by hackers. The flaw, according to Apple, could...
Read Full Article168 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Planning to Hold iPhone 14 Event on September 7

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:51 am PDT by
Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16...
Read Full Article248 comments