Netflix's Upcoming Ad-Supported Tier Won't Allow Downloads for Offline Viewing

by

The upcoming ad-supported Netflix tier that's in the works will not allow subscribers to download TV shows or movies to watch offline, reports Bloomberg. The restriction was found in code in the Netflix app for iOS devices, which reads "Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads."

netflix1
Standard Netflix plans allow some Netflix content to be downloaded for offline viewing, and restricting that feature to the more expensive Netflix tiers will allow Netflix to differentiate between existing plans and the new ad-supported plan.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed in June that Netflix is planning for a more affordable Netflix tier that is aimed at those who do not mind ads and who do not want to pay for an ad-free Netflix subscription. "We've left a big customer segment off the table, which is people who say: 'Hey, Netflix is too expensive for me and I don't mind advertising,'" Sarandos said. "We are adding an ad tier; we're not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We're adding an ad tier for folks who say, 'Hey, I want a lower price and I'll watch ads.'"

Bloomberg says that Netflix also does not plan to allow customers to skip ads or access playback controls while ads are playing, and Netflix previously confirmed that some content would be limited to ad-free streaming. The ad-supported Netflix tier is not set to launch until early 2023, however, so there could be updates as Netflix finalizes its plans.

There is no word yet on what the ad-supported Netflix service will be priced at, but Netflix has raised its prices several times in recent years. The Basic Netflix plan is now priced at $9.99 and it offers 480p streaming, while the Standard plan is priced at $15.49 for 1080p resolution. Netflix's most expensive Premium plan, priced at $19.99 per month, is the sole tier that offers 4K HDR streaming. Netflix continues to be only streaming service that charges extra for improved streaming quality, and the ad-supported tier will likely offer streaming quality similar to the Basic plan.

Netflix is introducing an ad-supported tier because it has been losing customers and revenue. The company lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years in the first quarter of 2022, and blamed both "a large number of households sharing accounts" and "competition."

In addition to adding a cheaper plan, Netflix is also going to crack down on account sharing. Netflix says that approximately 222 million paying households are sharing with another 100 million households that are not being monetized, with the company planning to implement more effective monetization of multi-household sharing" in the future. Fees for multi-household account sharing are already being tested in some countries and could expand to additional countries in the future.

Top Rated Comments

adbe Avatar
adbe
31 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
This seemed kinda obvious no? Even if they spliced a commercial into the download, which is not trivial, they can't track impressions or switch out the ad when desired, so naturally no download on an ad funded tier.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
29 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
Just getting worst day by day.

I’m so glad I canceled my account a long time ago. Don’t have the time to be playing games with Netflix and their non-strategic business model.

Hopefully, Netflix will continue to lose its subscribers in the coming days/months.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
33 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
Netflix just keeps rolling out the hits!

Almost done with Stranger Things and then the sub gets canceled.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexhardaker Avatar
alexhardaker
23 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
Apple TV+ is better anyway. It’s cheaper in the long run to purchase the shows you want to watch.

When Disney+ goes up in price in Europe, I’ll drop that too. I don’t want ads on a service unless it’s free.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SW3029 Avatar
SW3029
14 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
The fact that Netflix doesn't offer 4K as standard is its biggest flaw IMO.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
12 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
I bet you'll be able to download the ads...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

